    'No compromise on privacy': Amit Shah allays fears on criminal procedure (identification) bill

    Home Minister Amit Shah stated that Bill's main objective is to lower the crime rate, boost the speed of conviction of criminals, and strengthen the country's security. 

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 9:57 AM IST

    The Parliament passed a bill on Wednesday that aims to fast-track the crime investigation and improve the conviction rate. 

    The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, was passed by the Rajya Sabha, post a reply by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. On April 4, the Bill was passed by Lok Sabha. 

    The Minister added that the Bill will not threaten anyone's privacy and that the Act's rules will be announced after a thorough review.

    Shah added, "When compared with other countries, our law is "bachha" (simply nothing) in a matter of strictness." He added that the conviction rate is better in other countries due to stringent laws, including South Africa, the UK, Australia, Canada and the US. 

    Shah stated that the Bill is to guard the victim's human rights, not just the perpetrators.

    He further added that they don't wish to misuse the provisions of the Bill. Its primary purpose is to keep our police ahead of criminals. Next-generation crimes cannot be combated with outdated techniques; we must try to bring the criminal justice system into the modern era.

    Shah attempted to calm the opposition's concerns about the potential misuse of the new legislation.

    "Will use advanced technology for guarding the data, and there will be enough trained manpower," Shah added.

    The Bill provides legal sanction for taking appropriate body measurements (fingerprints, palm-print and foot-print impressions, photographs, iris and retina scans, physical and biological samples) of people required to provide such measurements to "improve the efficiency and expeditiousness of criminal investigation."

    The Bill also aims to authorise the National Crime Records Bureau to collect, store, and maintain the record of measurements and to share, disseminate, delete, and dispose of records. It also authorises a magistrate to order anyone to give measures and police or jail authorities to measure anyone who opposes or refuses to furnish measurements.

    Overall, 17 members participated in the discussion on the Bill. Some opposition members named the bill "unconstitutional" and asked it should be sent to the select committee.

    Also read: Rajya Sabha passes bill to unify 3 municipal corporations of Delhi

    Also read: Lok Sabha passes Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, ‘police will remain ahead of criminals’

    Also read: Bill to unify three Delhi civic bodies passed in Lok Sabha

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
