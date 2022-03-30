Bill to unify three Delhi civic bodies passed in Lok Sabha

According to Home Minister Amit Shah, the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill aspires to merge the three municipal corporations into a single, integrated, and well-equipped institution to create a solid structure for synergised and strategic planning and efficient resource use.

The Lok Sabha approved legislation to consolidate three municipal corporations in Delhi into a single body on Wednesday. According to Home Minister Amit Shah, the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill aspires to merge the three municipal corporations into a single, integrated, and well-equipped institution to create a solid structure for synergised and strategic planning and efficient resource use.

The law was approved by voice vote, and other modifications proposed by Opposition members were rejected.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 legislation, which intends to consolidate the national capital's three municipal corporations into a single organisation, will be debated in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill proposes to modify The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, in order to essentially overturn the earlier 2011 modification to the Act, which divided the former Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) into distinct North, South, and East Delhi Municipal Corporations.

At the moment, Delhi's three municipal corporations (North, South, and East Delhi Municipal Corporations) have a total of 272 seats. While the North and South companies each have 104 seats, the East corporation only has 64. The number of seats in the amalgamated municipal corporation of Delhi would not exceed 250 after the law is introduced.

It should be emphasised that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remains opposed to the merger and has repeatedly demanded for MCD elections to be held. In reaction to the MCD merger announcement, the AAP Delhi tweeted, "If the dishonest BJP feels that by merging all three MCDs, it can avoid loss. The people of Delhi will soon refute the BJP's illusions in the MCD elections, in conjunction with AAP! The BJP will not be able to avoid defeat in the MCD elections."

