  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No claims to be rejected on technical grounds, proper reasoning required: SC on COVID compensation

     By Thursday, the Supreme Court is anticipated to issue a comprehensive ruling including district and state legal services authorities.
     

    No claims to be rejected on technical grounds, proper reasoning required SC on COVID compensation gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 4:59 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to grab the reins and mobilise efforts to give compensation to families who lost relatives to COVID-19. According to a Bench of Justices M.R. Shah and Sanjiv Khanna, many of the families were economically distressed, which was exacerbated by the fact that the epidemic took away their primary earner. The court ruled that paying 50,000 apiece as an ex gratia to the loved ones of each COVID-19 patient constituted a humanitarian gesture and necessary for a welfare state. Delays and red tape in releasing funds or processing applications did not improve.

    The court stated in its decision that the chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar were present virtually. The court stated that if the application for compensation is denied, it is the obligation of the State to contact the claimants and provide them the opportunity to correct any flaws. It further said that if the claims are denied, the claimants should be notified. By Thursday, the Supreme Court is anticipated to issue a comprehensive ruling including district and state legal services authorities.

    According to the court, Andhra Pradesh received 49,292 petitions, of which 31,000 were declared valid and 6000 were refused. The Bench summoned the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar over non-payment of compensation to the victims' relatives to make it clear that the court intends to pay the families. "It's sad that we have to call out State after State in this manner... "Every State considers that the people are at its mercy," the court stated.

    Meanwhile, Justice Shah told the attorneys present that "we have decided to personally step in and see that payments are made" following a brief conversation with Justice Khanna.
    The court stated that it will intervene in any state where the number of petitions for compensation received was fewer than the number of fatalities reported. The court stated that it would ask the State and district legal services agencies in these states to get the names and addresses of all petitioners to facilitate payment of the ex gratia sum.

    Also Read | India records 2,82,970 new COVID cases, daily positivity rate surges to 15.13%

    During the hearing, the Bench questioned Gujarat about rejecting 4,000 ex gratia applications. The court stated that just 27,000 claims were lodged in Kerala, even though there were 49,000 COVID-19 fatalities. Maharashtra informed the court that it has previously compensated over a lakh persons. Punjab reports that a total of 8786 claims were received, and 6667 claims were settled. Even in previous sessions, the court voiced concern about why there was just a trickle of compensation petitioners.

    Also Read | Amid coronavirus cases spike, Centre directs states to immediately ‘enhance testing’

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2022, 4:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    DGCA orders probe after mid-air collision between IndiGo flights over Bengaluru airport averted-dnm

    DGCA orders probe after mid-air collision between IndiGo flights over Bengaluru airport averted

    wildlife MP decision to send rescued tigers and leopards to Reliance-owned zoo in Jamnagar draws flak drb

    MP's decision to send rescued tigers and leopards to Reliance-owned zoo in Jamnagar draws flak

    Capt Vikram Batra's bust unveiled at Palampur Military Station

    Capt Vikram Batra's bust unveiled at Palampur Military Station

    PM Modi to host first India-Central Asia Summit virtually on January 27 gcw

    PM Modi to host first India-Central Asia Summit virtually on January 27

    If Omicron replaces Delta, Covid-19 may become endemic by March 11: ICMR expert suggests - ADT

    If Omicron replaces Delta, Covid-19 may become endemic by March 11: ICMR expert suggests

    Recent Stories

    ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli gains 2 places to rise to 7th, Jasprit Bumrah back in top-10-ayh

    ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli gains 2 places to rise to 7th, Jasprit Bumrah back in top-10

    DGCA orders probe after mid-air collision between IndiGo flights over Bengaluru airport averted-dnm

    DGCA orders probe after mid-air collision between IndiGo flights over Bengaluru airport averted

    Mouni Roy follows Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya; here's where Naagin star will get married RCB

    Mouni Roy follows Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya; here's where Naagin star will get married

    wildlife MP decision to send rescued tigers and leopards to Reliance-owned zoo in Jamnagar draws flak drb

    MP's decision to send rescued tigers and leopards to Reliance-owned zoo in Jamnagar draws flak

    Mahindra collaborates with Hero Electric to manufacture electric two wheelers gcw

    Mahindra collaborates with Hero Electric to manufacture electric two-wheelers

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar on win against NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs OFC, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 Parade ITBP daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Republic Day 2022 Parade: ITBP's daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Video Icon