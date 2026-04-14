JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha praised outgoing CM Nitish Kumar's leadership, calling it an 'emotional moment' for Bihar. He asserted that Nitish's guidance will steer the state government for the next 25-30 years, restoring pride for Biharis.

Janta Dal (United) National Working President and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Tuesday lauded the political journey of Bihar under outgoing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling it an "emotional moment" for the people of the state. He asserted that the present government and future administrations will continue to function under Nitish Kumar's guidance. Speaking to reporters on the political developments in the state, Jha said the transformation of the state under Nitish Kumar had restored pride among its people. "This is an emotional moment for the 140 million people of Bihar. We always say that we felt ashamed to say we are Bihari before Nitish ji's arrival, and after his arrival, Bihar's respect and prestige remained intact..." he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nishant Kumar's role in the party

He further spoke about Nishant Kumar's increasing engagement in organisational matters within the party and said his role would be determined collectively by party members. "Nishant Kumar is active in politics. He has joined the party and is strengthening the party organisation. He is meeting with everyone, and his job is to understand the entire party very intelligently and offer suggestions together. Whatever his role will be in the future, whether within the party or otherwise, will be decided by the party members..." he added.

Future Governance Under Nitish's Guidance

Reiterating his strong backing for Nitish Kumar's leadership, Jha asserted that the current governance structure in Bihar would continue to revolve around him for decades. "As far as this government is concerned, whichever Chief Minister is there, whichever government will be formed, it will be Nitish Kumar's. This government will function under the support and guidance of Nitish Kumar for the next 25-30 years and beyond. His guidance will always be with this government. His suggestions will always be with this government..." Jha added.

Crucial Political Meetings Ahead

The remarks come amid continued political discussions in Bihar over leadership dynamics as the NDA is set to meet today at 4 pm in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, where the leader of the Legislature Party will finalise the name of the CM.

Political developments in Bihar have gained pace as outgoing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to chair a Cabinet meeting today, which is likely to be crucial. Sources said the meeting may clear several important proposals. They also indicated that this could be the last meeting of the current Council of Ministers.