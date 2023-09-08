Nitish Kumar to attend G20 dinner; former PMs Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda also invited

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid this ongoing controversy, the Centre has extended invitations to former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda. Their attendance at the dinner, expected to draw around 500 business leaders, remains uncertain.

    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

    The upcoming G20 dinner, hosted by the President, has stirred a political controversy that revolves around the event's invitations referring to President Droupadi Murmu as the 'President of Bharat' instead of the conventional 'President of India.' This departure from tradition has ignited strong criticism from opposition parties, who accuse the government of attempting to change the country's name to Bharat.

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also on the guest list and will travel to Delhi for the event. This occasion may lead to an encounter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking their first meeting since July 2022.

    Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed her participation in the dinner, despite her recent criticism of the government's choice to exclusively use 'Bharat' while referring to India in official communications. The Trinamool chief's decision to attend was met with approval from the ruling BJP.

    The forthcoming G20 Summit, slated for September 9-10 in Delhi, will host top leaders from countries including the US, the UK, Canada, and the European Union. The event will take place at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, which has been extravagantly decorated to welcome foreign dignitaries.

    The President's G20 dinner, scheduled for Saturday, will be held at a state-of-the-art $300-million venue designed in the shape of a conch shell. The menu will feature Indian cuisine with a special focus on millets, a grain promoted by the country.

     

    To enhance the event's grandeur, a three-hour concert titled 'Bharat Vadya Darshanam: Musical Journey of India,' performed by the 'Gaandharva Aatodyam' group, will showcase various styles of classical and contemporary Indian music. This musical journey will feature instruments like santoor, saranagi, jal tarang, and shehnai, adding cultural richness to the gathering of world leaders.

