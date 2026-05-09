Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the new Chief Minister of West Bengal following BJP's landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly polls. PM Narendra Modi and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar congratulated him, expressing confidence in his leadership.

Rajya Sabha MP and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on Saturday congratulated Suvendu Adhikari after he took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, expressing confidence that his leadership would "accelerate the state's development journey."

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"Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Suvendu Adhikari ji on taking the oath as the Honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal. I am confident that your leadership will give new direction to the aspirations of the people of the state and will further accelerate development in the state," Nitish Kumar posted on X.

पश्चिम बंगाल के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ ग्रहण करने पर श्री सुवेंदु अधिकारी जी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरा विश्वास है कि आपका नेतृत्व प्रदेश की जनता की आकांक्षाओं को नई दिशा देगा तथा राज्य में विकास को और गति प्रदान करेगा।@SuvenduWB — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 9, 2026

PM Modi Congratulates New WB Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Adhikari. "Congratulations to Shri Suvendu Adhikari Ji on taking oath as West Bengal's Chief Minister. He has made a mark as a leader who has remained deeply connected to the people and understood their aspirations from close quarters. My best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure ahead," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also congratulated BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik after they took oath as ministers in the new West Bengal government. "These leaders have worked tirelessly at the grassroots and served people. I am confident they will further strengthen West Bengal's development journey as Ministers," PM Modi said.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Modi also met the families of slain BJP workers Debasish Mondal, Soumitra Ghoshal and Ananda Paul.

BJP Ends TMC's 15-Year Rule With Landslide Victory

Adhikari was sworn in as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal by Governor RN Ravi at a grand ceremony attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP leaders.

The BJP secured a landslide victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state.

Adhikari also defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur constituency by over 15,000 votes while retaining the Nandigram seat.