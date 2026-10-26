BJP President Nitin Nabin and Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma participated in the Brahma Kumaris Global Summit 2026 valedictory ceremony in Sirohi, discussing state development and organizational strategies for upcoming assembly elections.

BJP Leaders Participate in Brahma Kumaris Global Summit

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma arrived at the Brahma Kumaris headquarters in Rajasthan on Monday to participate in the valedictory ceremony of the 'Global Summit 2026'. Both leaders are scheduled to address the concluding session of the international event hosted by the spiritual organisation in the Sirohi district.

Chief Minister Sharma, in a post on X, noted that the leaders held discussions covering comprehensive regional development and party organisational strengthening. “Today, upon the arrival of the honorable National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shri @NitinNabin ji, in Rajasthan, a warm welcome and felicitation was extended at Udaipur Airport. On this occasion, a meaningful discussion took place on various contemporary issues related to the comprehensive development of the state and organizational strengthening,” Bhajanlal Sharma wrote.

Summit Details and Proceedings

Meanwhile, the ruling party confirmed via social media updates that the BJP national president would headline the final proceedings of the global gathering. “BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin will address the "Valedictory Ceremony of Global Summit 2026" today,” BJP wrote on X.

The valedictory ceremony of the Brahma Kumaris Global Summit 2026 ("From Awakening to Action") on October 26, 2026, is taking place in the Diamond Hall. The Valedictory ceremony will be followed by the departure of delegates after lunch, and the session can be viewed online via the Brahma Kumaris BKTube Platform or through official social media updates on the BJP India Facebook Page.

Nabin arrived at Dabok Airport in Udaipur on Monday, where he was received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma ahead of a scheduled visit to Sirohi-Abu Road. Upon landing, the BJP chief was welcomed by Chief Minister Sharma alongside state Cabinet Minister Babulal Kharadi, Udaipur Mayor Paras Singhvi, and BJP District President Gajpal Singh. Following his arrival, Nabin held discussions with local leaders from the Udaipur district in the airport's VIP lounge. His itinerary includes subsequent travel to Sirohi-Abu Road.

Strategic Discussions for Upcoming Elections

Earlier on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin chaired a meeting attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the party’s strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections. The meeting, at the party's headquarters in Delhi, was attended by representatives of the BJP’s media and IT wings, along with representatives from states across the country. The discussions focused on the party’s electoral strategy for five states scheduled to go to the polls in early 2027, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The BJP aims to retain power in UP, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, which has been affected by ethnic violence, while seeking to expand its political footprint in Punjab, currently governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). (ANI)

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