Union Minister Nitin Gadkari voted in the Nagpur Graduates' Constituency election, expressing strong confidence in a BJP victory while urging eligible citizens to exercise their democratic right to vote in the ongoing polls.

Nitin Gadkari Casts Vote in Nagpur Election

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday cast his vote in the Nagpur Division Graduates' Constituency election 2026 and expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory, while urging eligible voters to exercise their franchise. After casting his vote at New English High School in Nagpur, Gadkari said the constituency held special significance for him as it marked the beginning of his political journey. He expressed confidence that BJP candidate Sudhakar Rao Kohale would secure victory with an overwhelming majority. "Definitely, this time we will win. Our candidate Sudhakar Kohale will win with an overwhelming majority in the very first round," Gadkari told reporters.

Significance of the Constituency

Highlighting the importance of the constituency, the Union Minister said it reflected the opinions of educated graduates and expressed confidence that voters would continue to support the BJP's ideology. "In a true sense, the beginning of my political life started from this very constituency. This constituency especially reflects the opinion of educated graduates. Therefore, a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in this election signifies the support of educated and cultured voters for the party," he said.

Call for Voter Participation

Gadkari also appealed to voters to participate in the electoral process, describing voting as both a fundamental democratic right and a responsibility of every citizen. "Voters should come to cast their votes immediately. In a democracy, the right to vote is a fundamental right granted to every voter. Exercising this right is the duty of every citizen who believes in democracy. Therefore, my appeal to everyone is to definitely cast their vote," he said.

Electoral History and Ongoing Polling

Referring to the constituency's electoral history, Gadkari said the BJP and its predecessor, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, had consistently received support from voters in the region. "This election reflects the direction in which educated and cultured voters are moving. To this day, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and prior to that, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, has consistently achieved victory here, and these voters have continually supported our ideology," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol cast his vote at polling station number 132, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Vidhyamandir, in Pune. Polling began at 8 am on Friday for biennial elections to Legislative Council seats across Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies in Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Voting will continue until 4 pm. In Maharashtra, polling is being held in three Graduates' constituencies - Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur divisions - and two Teachers' constituencies, Amravati and Pune divisions. The main contest in the state is between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Mahayuti alliance. According to the Election Commission of India, counting of votes is scheduled for October 27, with the entire election process to be completed by October 31. (ANI)