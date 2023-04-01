Nita Ambani performs on 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' (WATCH)

The performance was among the highlights of the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of arts, within the Jio World Centre, located in the heart of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

The Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 125-seat Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Nita Ambani said, "Bringing this Cultural Centre to life has been a sacred journey. We were keen to create a space for both promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage in cinema and music, in dance and drama, in literature and folklore, in arts and crafts and in science and spirituality. A space where we showcase the best of India to the world and welcome the best of the world to India."

The Cultural Centre opens with a musical, a costume art exhibition, a visual art show and a special craft exposition- showcasing India's diverse heritage.

The launch programming was imagined to highlight India’s immense cultural impact and provide a platform where the artist meets the audience. The one-of-its-kind art and craft exposition called ‘Swadesh’ celebrates unique and iconic Indian regional art forms, including eight stunning crafts that the Reliance Foundation has supported over the years, such as Pichwai, Banarasi weaving, Pattachitra, Sozni embroidery, Blue Pottery, Kal Baffi, Paithani and candles made by the visually impaired.