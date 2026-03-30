The Education Ministry has formed a high-level committee to review NIT Kurukshetra's functioning and its Director, Prof BV Ramana Reddy, whose administrative and financial powers have been withdrawn. The panel has one month to submit its report.

The Union Ministry of Education has constituted a high-level committee to review the functioning, administration and leadership of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra, even as it has withdrawn the administrative and financial powers of its Director, Professor BV Ramana Reddy, sources told ANI on Monday.

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An official order issued by the Ministry said the panel has been formed to "review the work, progress and affairs of NIT Kurukshetra and the leadership role of Director (Prof. B.V. Ramana Reddy)."

Committee Composition and Leadership

According to the order copy, which ANI has assessed, the three-member committee will be headed by Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Education Technology Forum (NETF) and former AICTE Chairman. Other members include M. Madan Gopal, IAS (Retd.), Chairperson, Board of Governors, VNIT Nagpur, and Prof. K.K. Shukla, Director, MANIT Bhopal.

Panel's Mandate and Scope of Review

The committee will "examine the overall functioning of the Institute, including governance, academic and administrative functioning," and "review issues relating to recruitment and promotion processes, handling of staff grievances, and complaints forwarded by the Central Vigilance Commission and other agencies."

The order further states that the panel will "assess institutional performance, including decline in NIRF rankings, prolonged vacancies in key statutory and administrative positions (notably Registrar), and the exercise of administrative and financial powers."

Importantly, it adds that the committee will "examine the leadership and functioning of the Director (Prof. B.V. Ramana Reddy) of NIT Kurukshetra."

As per the order, the committee may visit the campus and seek records, with the Registrar (I/c) instructed to "safeguard and provide all requisite records... and ensure full cooperation from all concerned faculty, staff and other stakeholders." The panel has been asked to submit its report "within one month of the issue of this Order."

Profile of NIT Kurukshetra Director

Sources confirmed that alongside the constitution of the committee, the Ministry has withdrawn Prof. Reddy's administrative and financial powers, though the reasons for this action have not been officially disclosed. Prof. Reddy currently serves as Director of NIT Kurukshetra, an institution ranked among the top 100 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). He holds a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Andhra University (1986), a Master's degree from IIT Roorkee (1991), and a PhD from Kurukshetra University (1998). (ANI)