BJP MP Nishikant Dubey targeted the Trinamool Congress over illegal infiltration, sharing a video of a purported Bangladesh MP who feared a BJP win in West Bengal would stop infiltration, calling this evidence of TMC's 'helpers'.

Dubey Attacks TMC Over Infiltration

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey launched a sharp attack on Trinamool Congress on illegal infiltration, stressing that the party's "helpers are slowly coming down to the fore." In a post on 'X', the BJP MP shared a video claiming to be a Bangladesh MP, saying that if the BJP government comes to power in West Bengal, it would stop the illegal infiltration and curb Bangladeshi Muslims from the state. "Bangladesh MP Akhtar Hussain said today in the Bangladesh Parliament that the BJP's victory in West Bengal will stop infiltration and drive out Bangladeshi Muslims; this is dangerous. The helpers of the Trinamool Congress are slowly coming to the fore," Dubey wrote on 'X'.

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Illegal infiltration was among the most heated issues during the campaigning of West Bengal elections, with the ruling Trinamool Congress alleging Centre's 'inaction' over the issue in the state, meanwhile, the BJP has been constantly accusing CM Mamata Banerjee of supporting Bangladeshi immigrants in the country for the sake of her vote bank.

West Bengal Exit Poll Predictions

This comes after several exit polls on Wednesday predicted BJP government in West Bengal, after polling across the state concluded in two phases on April 23 and 29, respectively.

Matrize predicted BJP getting 146-161 seats in West Bengal, TMC 125-140 seats and others 6-10 seats.

JVC projected that BJP would get 138-159 seats, the Trinamool Congress 131-152 seats, Congress 0-2 seats, Left parties 0-1 seat and others 0-1 seat.

P-Marq exit poll projected 150-175 seats for BJP, 118-138 for Trinamool Congress and 2-6 for others.

People Pulse projected 95-100 seats for BJP, 177-187 seats for Trinamool Congress, 1-3 seats for Congress and 0-1 seat for Left parties.

Poll Diary exit poll projected 142-147 seats for BJP, 99-127 for Trinamool Congress, 3-5 for Congress, 2-3 for Left parties and 0-1 for others.

The results will be declared on May 4. (ANI)