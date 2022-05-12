Nipah virus alert issued in Kerala; Know its symptoms, how to prevent and more

Veena George advised people to take precautions, such as keeping an eye out for fruit bats and not eating fruits that have fallen to the ground and been bitten by birds. Fruits should be cleaned well before usage. Those who live in bat-infested areas should exercise extra caution, she added.

Kerala's health department has issued a warning about the Nipah virus (NiV). This infectious virus, which is zoonotic, may pass between animals and humans. Fruit bats are known to aid in the propagation of the virus.

The Health Minister Veena George stated, "Persons who present to hospitals with symptoms similar to those of Nipah (mostly signs of encephalitis) should be cautiously monitored. Because it is fruit bat mating season, which has been recognised as an animal host reservoir for the virus, surveillance would be increased. Fruit bat surveillance would be handled by forest department personnel."

Veena George advised people to take precautions, such as keeping an eye out for fruit bats and not eating fruits that have fallen to the ground and been bitten by birds. Fruits should be cleaned well before usage. Those who live in bat-infested areas should exercise extra caution, she added.

Here are the symptoms

Nipah virus can cause brain swelling, often known as encephalitis, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe. NiV symptoms includee cough, fever, coma, headache, seizures due to sore throat, disorientation, breathing difficulties and drowsiness.

Symptoms of infection might occur anywhere between four days and two weeks following viral contact. Patients often report a fever and headache that lasts three days to a couple of weeks, along with respiratory sickness symptoms such as cough, sore throat, and trouble breathing.

Here are preventive tips

Avoid coming into touch with fruit bats or ill animals.

Avoid any interaction with a sick individual.

Be cautious in locations where fruit bats are present.

Before eating, make sure you wash your hands with soap and water.

Maintain perfect cleanliness and ensure food safety.

Kerala reported a Nipah epidemic in May-June 2018, with 18 confirmed cases in the Kozhikode region. As many as 17 infected people had died, including the index case, which scientific testing could not confirm.

