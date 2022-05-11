Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tomato flu infecting people in Kerala: Know its symptoms, how to prevent and more

    More than 80 children under the age of five have been afflicted with a rare viral illness known as 'Tomato Flu.' Know what is the infection, its symptoms and how to prevent it.

    Tomato flu infecting people in Kerala Know its symptoms how to prevent and more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kerala, First Published May 11, 2022, 3:16 PM IST

    At a time when Kerala is already dealing with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, another flu has arrived. More than 80 children under the age of five have been afflicted with a rare viral illness known as 'Tomato Flu.' Kerala has already registered 82 cases of 'Tomato Flu' or 'Tomato Fever,' according to local media sources, and the number is expected to rise.

    What is Tomato Flu?

    Tomato Flu is a frequent viral infection in India, characterised by fever, rashes, skin irritation, and dehydration in children under the age of five. The virus develops blisters on various places of the afflicted child's body that are often red in colour, giving rise to the names "tomato flu" or "tomato fever." Currently, the sickness has only been recorded in sections of Kerala's Kollam district, but health experts have warned that if preventative measures are not implemented, the infection might spread to other places as well.

    Symptoms

    Symptoms include high fever, rashes, skin irritation and a change in skin colour in the hands and legs, blisters, dehydration, cramps in the abdomen, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea and cough and cold; and body aches and fatigue.

    Also Read | Monkeypox: Know early symptoms, how is it spread, other details

    Prevention

    Though, according to health experts, the virus is not fatal and can be treated, if a kid exhibits any fever-like symptoms, they should be taken to the doctor straight soon.

    • Do not allow the youngster to scrape the blisters.
    • Maintain hydration for the infected kid.
    • Maintain good hygiene.
    • Avoid making direct touch with the diseased individual.
    • Warm water should be used to bathe the afflicted youngster.
    Last Updated May 11, 2022, 3:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Modi20 book launched Venkaiah Naidu Amit Shah Jaishankar praise PM gcw

    'Modi@20' book launched, Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah, Jaishankar praise PM

    Marital Rape exception Why has it been in the news since British era gcw

    Marital Rape exception: Why has it been in the news since British-era

    Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

    Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

    Story For Glory Dailyhunt Adani Media Initiatives search for the India's next big storytellers begins

    #StoryForGlory: Hunt for the India's next big storytellers begins

    Supreme Court stays all pending proceedings in sedition cases till review gcw

    SC stays all pending proceedings in sedition cases till review

    Recent Stories

    Modi20 book launched Venkaiah Naidu Amit Shah Jaishankar praise PM gcw

    'Modi@20' book launched, Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah, Jaishankar praise PM

    Marital Rape exception Why has it been in the news since British era gcw

    Marital Rape exception: Why has it been in the news since British-era

    Do boos from Paris Saint-Germain PSG fans affect Lionel Messi? Angel Di Maria clarifies-ayh

    Do boos from PSG fans affect Lionel Messi? Angel Di Maria clarifies

    IPL 2022: SRH youngster abhishek sharma reminds Yuvraj Singh of his own batting style snt

    IPL 2022: This SRH youngster reminds Yuvraj Singh of his own batting style

    India permits coal mines to hike output without feedback

    India permits coal mines to hike output without feedback

    Recent Videos

    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon