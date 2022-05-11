Tomato flu infecting people in Kerala: Know its symptoms, how to prevent and more

More than 80 children under the age of five have been afflicted with a rare viral illness known as 'Tomato Flu.' Know what is the infection, its symptoms and how to prevent it.

At a time when Kerala is already dealing with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, another flu has arrived. More than 80 children under the age of five have been afflicted with a rare viral illness known as 'Tomato Flu.' Kerala has already registered 82 cases of 'Tomato Flu' or 'Tomato Fever,' according to local media sources, and the number is expected to rise.

What is Tomato Flu?

Tomato Flu is a frequent viral infection in India, characterised by fever, rashes, skin irritation, and dehydration in children under the age of five. The virus develops blisters on various places of the afflicted child's body that are often red in colour, giving rise to the names "tomato flu" or "tomato fever." Currently, the sickness has only been recorded in sections of Kerala's Kollam district, but health experts have warned that if preventative measures are not implemented, the infection might spread to other places as well.

Symptoms

Symptoms include high fever, rashes, skin irritation and a change in skin colour in the hands and legs, blisters, dehydration, cramps in the abdomen, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea and cough and cold; and body aches and fatigue.

Prevention

Though, according to health experts, the virus is not fatal and can be treated, if a kid exhibits any fever-like symptoms, they should be taken to the doctor straight soon.