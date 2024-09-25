Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NIMAS team summit unscaled peak; named after 6th Dalai Lama in Arunachal Pradesh

    The 6th Dalai Lama is regarded as the greatest of tantrics and a great poet whose songs and oral narratives still influence the traditional poetry of Tibet and entire Buddhist communities in the Himalayan region. 

    NIMAS team summit unscaled peak; named after 6th Dalai Lama in Arunachal Pradesh AJR
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 6:25 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 6:25 PM IST

    Dirang: A 15-member team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) summited an unnamed and unclimbed 20,942-feet high peak in Gorichen range on Tawang-West Kameng region in Arunachal Pradesh and named the peak in honour of 6th Dalai Lama, Rigzen Tsangyang Gyatso. Led by NIMAS director Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, the team took 15 days to successfully scale the peak on September 21. 

    Colonel Jamwal said: "This peak was unscaled so far because of its sheer difficulty of 3-km of glacier. The glacier has full of crevasses and treacherous terrain with steep ice wall of 900 meters. It was difficult to negotiate."

    'Where are other 2 bullets?': Bombay HC raises eyebrows over missing evidence in Badlapur custody death case

    Who is the 6th Dalai Lama after whom the peak is named? 

    Born in 1683 to an indigenous Monpa family of Ugyenling village, Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh, Rigzen Tsangyang Gyatso was recognized and enthroned in Potala palace of Tibet as the 6th Dalai Lama.

    The 6th Dalai Lama is regarded as the greatest of tantrics and a great poet whose songs and oral narratives still influence the traditional poetry of Tibet and entire Buddhist communities in the Himalayan region. 

    "The remote Monyul or the Land of Monpas was introduced and connected to the outer world through His Holiness the 6th Dalai Lama," an official said.

    "His unmatched wisdom is treasured in the hearts of Monpas and his blessings keep protecting the region and its people."

    By naming this peak after him, NIMAS aims to pay tribute to his timeless wisdom and his profound contributions to the Monpa community and beyond, Col Jamwal said.

    "Just as His Holiness Tsangyang Gyatso's wisdom prevails, we hope this peak will become a tall symbol of purity, unity, adventure, and inspiration for future generations," the NIMAS director said.

    Delhi's 21-point winter action plan OUT: WFH on high-pollution days, odd-even as last resort

    Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu congratulated the NIMAS for the Summit and expressed his support for naming the peak after the 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso. 

    "His Holiness Tsangyang Gyatso has long been a source of wisdom and cultural pride for the people of this region. His teachings and philosophies continue to guide us, and this peak will stand as a testament to his enduring legacy," Khandu said.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    exclusive Inside Indian Army's tactical drills in Ladakh: T-90 Bhishma, T-72 & BMP-II ICV roar 14k feet above WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE | Inside Army's tactical drills in Ladakh: T-90 Bhishma, T-72 & BMP-II ICV roar 14k feet above-WATCH

    'Innovation or defiance? Ex-Amazon engineer reveals bold tricks employees used to avoid work from office shk

    'Innovation or defiance? Ex-Amazon engineer reveals bold tricks employees used to avoid work from office

    UP boasts the highest number of 75 GI tags and the largest MSME base in the country: CM Yogi at UPITS 2024 dmn

    UP boasts the highest number of 75 GI tags and the largest MSME base in the country: CM Yogi at UPITS 2024

    Delhi 21-point winter action plan OUT: WFH on high-pollution days, odd-even as last resort AJR

    Delhi's 21-point winter action plan OUT: WFH on high-pollution days, odd-even as last resort

    Karnataka landslide: Human remains, suspected to be of Kerala native Arjun, recovered from lorry's cabin dmn

    Karnataka landslide: Human remains, suspected to be of Kerala native Arjun, recovered from lorry's cabin

    Recent Stories

    Why Priyanka Chopra mamed her daughter Malti Marie? Check here ATG

    Why Priyanka Chopra mamed her daughter Malti Marie? Check here

    exclusive Inside Indian Army's tactical drills in Ladakh: T-90 Bhishma, T-72 & BMP-II ICV roar 14k feet above WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE | Inside Army's tactical drills in Ladakh: T-90 Bhishma, T-72 & BMP-II ICV roar 14k feet above-WATCH

    Dearness allowance hike expected for state government employees during Durga Puja? Read on ATG

    Dearness allowance hike expected for state government employees during Durga Puja? Read on

    'Innovation or defiance? Ex-Amazon engineer reveals bold tricks employees used to avoid work from office shk

    'Innovation or defiance? Ex-Amazon engineer reveals bold tricks employees used to avoid work from office

    Jaya Bachchan gets compared to Neetu Kapoor as she 'cheers the loudest' for Alia Bhatt at Paris Fashion Week ATG

    Jaya Bachchan gets compared to Neetu Kapoor as she 'cheers the loudest' for Alia Bhatt at Paris Fashion Week

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon