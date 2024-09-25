NIMAS team summit unscaled peak; named after 6th Dalai Lama in Arunachal Pradesh

The 6th Dalai Lama is regarded as the greatest of tantrics and a great poet whose songs and oral narratives still influence the traditional poetry of Tibet and entire Buddhist communities in the Himalayan region.

Dirang: A 15-member team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) summited an unnamed and unclimbed 20,942-feet high peak in Gorichen range on Tawang-West Kameng region in Arunachal Pradesh and named the peak in honour of 6th Dalai Lama, Rigzen Tsangyang Gyatso. Led by NIMAS director Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, the team took 15 days to successfully scale the peak on September 21.

Colonel Jamwal said: "This peak was unscaled so far because of its sheer difficulty of 3-km of glacier. The glacier has full of crevasses and treacherous terrain with steep ice wall of 900 meters. It was difficult to negotiate."

Who is the 6th Dalai Lama after whom the peak is named?

Born in 1683 to an indigenous Monpa family of Ugyenling village, Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh, Rigzen Tsangyang Gyatso was recognized and enthroned in Potala palace of Tibet as the 6th Dalai Lama.

The 6th Dalai Lama is regarded as the greatest of tantrics and a great poet whose songs and oral narratives still influence the traditional poetry of Tibet and entire Buddhist communities in the Himalayan region.

"The remote Monyul or the Land of Monpas was introduced and connected to the outer world through His Holiness the 6th Dalai Lama," an official said.

"His unmatched wisdom is treasured in the hearts of Monpas and his blessings keep protecting the region and its people."

By naming this peak after him, NIMAS aims to pay tribute to his timeless wisdom and his profound contributions to the Monpa community and beyond, Col Jamwal said.

"Just as His Holiness Tsangyang Gyatso's wisdom prevails, we hope this peak will become a tall symbol of purity, unity, adventure, and inspiration for future generations," the NIMAS director said.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu congratulated the NIMAS for the Summit and expressed his support for naming the peak after the 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso.

"His Holiness Tsangyang Gyatso has long been a source of wisdom and cultural pride for the people of this region. His teachings and philosophies continue to guide us, and this peak will stand as a testament to his enduring legacy," Khandu said.

