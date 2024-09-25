Delhi's 21-point winter action plan OUT: WFH on high-pollution days, odd-even as last resort

Anti-smog guns will be deployed more frequently in these hotspots, and an anti-dust campaign will be initiated alongside road-sweeping machines to reduce dust pollution throughout Delhi.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday (September 25) announced the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's 21-point Winter Action Plan aimed at curbing air pollution in the national capital. The plan includes emergency measures such as work-from-home (WFH) provisions and the possibility of artificial rain to tackle severe pollution levels in the city.

Under the theme "Mil Kar Chale, Pradushan Se Lade" (Let's Unite and Fight Pollution), the Delhi government will implement the action plan immediately, with a particular focus on high pollution hotspots. Rai further said that drones will be used to monitor these areas in real-time, identifying pollution sources to take targeted actions.

Reiterating the ban on firecrackers, Rai said that the restriction will be strictly enforced once the official notification is issued. In addition, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stages will be implemented, and 588 dedicated teams will work to prevent open garbage burning.

In cases of severe pollution, the government is planning to encourage WFH policies and voluntary reduction in private vehicle usage. The odd-even scheme for vehicles could also be enforced as an emergency measure during the peak pollution period.

Moreover, the government is exploring the use of artificial rain to improve Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) from November 1 to 15, coinciding with the Diwali festival and the stubble burning season, which are known to significantly increase pollution levels.

A special six-member task force has been established to monitor pollution levels closely and take swift action. This task force will coordinate various initiatives, ensuring that the plan's measures are effectively implemented across the city.

