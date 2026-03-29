Nigambodh Ghat's supervisor confirmed a full CNG supply, stating cremations remain unaffected. The Govt of India also assured that national fuel supplies are stable despite West Asia issues, urging the public not to panic buy or believe rumours.

Nigambodh Ghat Cremations Unaffected

The supervisor at Nigambodh Ghat, Sanjeev, on Saturday assured full gas supply and said that the supply chain disruption has had no impact on the cremation ground.

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Speaking with ANI, the supervisor said that the cost of CNG per cremation takes about Rs 2000. "It has had no impact on Nigambodh Ghat. We have a full gas supply here. The cost of CNG for 1 cremation ranges from Rs 1500 to Rs 2000. On average, 4 to 5 cremations are done every day," he said.

Government Assures Stable National Fuel Supply

Meanwhile, the Government of India on Thursday said that fuel supply across the country remains stable and retail fuel outlets are operating normally despite the ongoing developments in West Asia, urging the public not to believe rumours or resort to panic buying.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, "All retail outlets are operating normally across the country," even as there were reports of panic buying in some areas due to rumours.

The ministry clarified that the country has adequate fuel supplies. "There are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all Petrol Pumps in the country," the statement said, reiterating its advice to citizens "not to believe rumours."

Refineries Operating at High Capacity

The government also said that all refineries are operating at high capacity to ensure an uninterrupted energy supply. "All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place," the ministry said, adding that domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption.

LPG Supply Maintained

With the Strait of Hormuz remaining closed, the government has taken several steps to maintain supplies of LPG and petroleum products across the country.

The statement noted that the supply of LPG has been affected due to the prevailing geopolitical situation, but domestic deliveries remain normal.

"No reported dry-out at LPG distributorships" has been reported so far, and the "delivery of Domestic LPG Cylinders is normal," the ministry said. To support essential sectors, the government has increased the allocation of commercial LPG to states and union territories. (ANI)