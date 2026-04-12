Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's article on the Varkari Sampraday, stating Pawar identifies as "Nidharmi" (non-religious) and lacks understanding of the spiritual movement's depth.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a sharp attack on NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, stating that the veteran leader lacks the appropriate knowledge to comment on the Varkari Sampraday.

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Fadnavis Questions Pawar's Understanding of Devotional Movement

Reacting to a recent article penned by Pawar, the Chief Minister alleged on Saturday that the NCP-SP chief has publicly identified as "Nidharmi" (secular/non-religious) and therefore does not comprehend the spiritual depth of the centuries-old devotional movement.

The Chief Minister expressed his disappointment over the contents of the article and said, Devendra Fadnavis said, "I agree that Sharad Pawar has made significant contributions to the development of Maharashtra, but he has not had much involvement with the Varkari Sampraday. The movement started by his supporters was "Nidharmi" (Secular). He himself has accepted that he is Nidharmi and does not believe in Dharma."

"I think he does not have appropriate knowledge or understanding about the Varkari Sampraday. We know that some people have tried to become part of the Varkari Sampraday and have expressed views that are completely opposite to its teachings. The core thought of the Varkari tradition is one of brotherhood and equality," he added.

'Urban Naxal' Link Alleged

Calling the article by Pawar 'completely wrong', he expressed sadness over Pawar's words, saying that it is his 'own perception'. He further said that some people were found to have connections with "urban naxal groups" while trying to be part ofthe Varkari Sampraday. The Chief Minister highlighted, "I believe the article written by Sharad Pawar is completely wrong and I am really saddened that he wrote something like this. Everyone has the right to freedom of speech but what he chooses to write in his article is entirely his own perception. There were also some people who tried to become part of the Varkari Sampraday but were later found to have connections with urban Naxal groups."

Pawar's Original Claim on 'Reactionary Elements'

Earlier, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar had claimed that certain 'reactionary elements' are coming into Varkari Sampraday, a 700-year-old Bhakti tradition, while people pushing progressive ideas are diminishing.

Pawar, Others Take Oath as Rajya Sabha Members

Meanwhile, on Monday, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar took oath as Rajya Sabha member along with other MPs elected to the House from West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

A total of 19 leaders, including Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, BJP's Ramrao Wadkute, Manmohan Samal, BJD's Santrupt Mishra, BJD-Congress backed Dilip Kumar Ray, DMK's Constandine Ravindran, DMDL's LK Sudhish and Congress's Christopher Manickam, took oath.

This marks the return of Sharad Pawar, Ramdas Athawale and several other leaders who were re-elected after their tenure ended. After a long stint in the Lok Sabha, the NCP(SCP) patriarch was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014. (ANI)