The NIA has requested a 45-day extension from Delhi's Patiala House Court for the Red Fort Blast case probe. The agency cited new arrests and evidence as the reason, following a previous 45-day extension granted in February for the 2025 case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a plea in Patiala House Court for a further extension of the investigation period by 45 days for the investigation in the Red Fort Delhi Blast case, as it needs more time to conclude the investigation.

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NIA Cites New Arrests, Evidence

The NIA on Monday moved an application through its special public prosecutor (SPP) Madhav Khurana seeking further extension of the investigation period in relation to the 7 accused to complete the investigation. It is stated that the agency required some more time to investigate due to the fresh arrest of Zamir Ahmed Ahangar and Tufail Ahmad Bhat, and new evidence surfaced in the case. An application has been filed alongwith the report of the Prosecutor for the grant of extension. The special NIA Judge had issued notice on the application to the accsued persons and listed it for hearing on February 27.

Previous Extension Granted in February

Earlier, on February 13, the Patiala House Court extended the period of investigation for a further 45 days to conclude the investigation in the Delhi Blast case of November 2025. NIA sought an extension of 90 days extension to complete the investigation. Principal District and Session judge Pitambar Dutt had granted a further 45 days to the NIA to complete the investigation.

A hearing was held in a closed courtroom. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhav Khurana had appeared for the NIA and submitted that the agency required more time to conclude the investigation in connection with new evidence come up in the case. He prayed to extend the period of investigation of further 90 days.

Advocate M S Khan alongwith advocate Rahul Sahani, appeared for accused Dr. Shaheen Saeed, her husband Dr. Muzammil Shakeel and had opposed the prayer for extension. He had argued that there is no requirement to extend the period of extension as it has done the investigation in the prescribed period of 90 days.

Case Background

NIA first arrested Aamir Rashid Mir on November 16, 2025. Thereafter, other accsued persons, namely Jasir Bilal Wani, Mufti Irfan Ahmed, Dr. Muzammil Shakeel, Dr. Adeel Ahmed, Dr. Shaheen Saeed and Soyeb were arrested on different dates. This comes after a high-intensity blast took place in a car near the Red Fort on November 11, 2025. (ANI)