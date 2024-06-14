NIA reveals Ballari terrorists plot to establish sleeper cells across India

The NIA uncovered an ISIS plot to form sleeper cells across India, targeting the army, police, and religious leaders, aiming for Islamic rule. Seven individuals were charged, planning 50 cells per district by 2025. Explosives and ISIS materials were seized during raids on the accused from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi.

A grave threat to national security has come to light with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) uncovering a chilling plan by an ISIS militant group to establish sleeper cells across India. The plot, aimed at launching attacks on the army, police, and religious leaders, was discovered following the busting of an ISIS module in Bellary last December.

In a detailed charge sheet, the NIA has named seven individuals, including four from Karnataka, who were arrested in connection with the plot. The accused are Mohammad Sulaiman Minaj, Mohammad Muniruddin, Syed Sameer, Mohammad Muzammil from Karnataka, Iqbal Shaikh from Maharashtra, Mohammad Shahbaz from Jharkhand, and Shayan Rahman from Delhi.

Crusade against India

According to the NIA, the arrested individuals were on a mission to establish Islamic rule in India. Their strategy involved setting up at least 50 sleeper cells in every district of the country by 2025. These sleeper cells, consisting of individuals who blend into mainstream society while secretly preparing for violent activities, were intended to target soldiers, police, and religious leaders of a particular community.

The NIA's investigation revealed that the group was actively involved in recruiting members for their ISIS organization, forming an army of activists called 'Mujahideen'. During raids on the detainees' homes, authorities seized explosives, sharp weapons, pamphlets promoting ISIS ideology, and books on Jihad and suicide attacks.

- ISIS Module Bust: The NIA broke into the Bellary ISIS module last December.

- Court Charges: The accused terrorists have now been formally charged in court.

- Sleeper Cell Plans: The group planned to establish 50 sleeper cells in every district of the country by 2025.

- Targeted Attacks: These cells aimed to ambush army and police personnel, as well as religious leaders.

- Islamic Rule: The ultimate goal was to establish Islamic rule in India, as noted in the NIA's charge sheet.

