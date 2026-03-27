A New Delhi NIA court extended the remand of one US and six Ukrainian citizens by 10 days. They are accused of supporting Myanmar ethnic war groups by supplying weapons and training, impacting India's national security.

A Special NIA Court in New Delhi extended the remand of 7 accused persons, namely Matthew Aaron Van Dyke (US citizen), Hurba Petro (Ukranian citizen), Slyviak Taras (Ukranian Citizen), Ivan Sukmanovskyi (Ukranian citizen) Stefankiv Marian (Ukranian Citizen), Honcharuk Maksim (Ukranian Citizen), Kaminskyi Viktor (Ukranian citizen), for 10 days in NIA Custody.

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Accused persons were produced before the Special NIA Judge at NIA headquarters. Probe Agency had sought a further 10 days' custody to investigate the case. Legal Aid Defence counsel (LADC) appeared for some of the Accused persons.

The hearing was conducted at the NIA headquarters at the request of the agency in view of the security concerns. The NIA submitted that further custody of the accused persons is required for investigation. NIA submitted that during the investigation names of some Indian and Foreigners suspected to be involved have surfaced.

Details of Terror Conspiracy Allegations

They have been arrested for allegedly supporting ethnic war groups in Myanmar by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them. They have been arrested in a case lodged under Section 18 (Terror Conspiracy) and BNS. Special NIA judge Prashant Sharma extended the custody of all 7 accused for 10 days. NIA had sought 10 days further custody.

Earlier, while seeking remand, it was alleged by the NIA that the accused persons, during custody, would also show that they were in direct touch and abetted in their terrorist/ illegal activities by unknown terrorists carrying AK47 Rifles.

NIA has alleged that the accused persons, linked with ethnic armed groups, are supporting certain proscribed Indian insurgent groups, by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them. Said aspects definitely affect national security and the interests of India.

Court Upholds National Security Angle

While granting 11 days remand, the court had said, " So, it is not the situation that FIR does not make a whisper about illegal acts, being done by accused persons against national security and the interests of India. In other words, Section 18 of UA(P)A broadly attracts.

Arrests and Cross-Border Operations

NIA arrested 3 Ukrainian were arrested from Delhi, 3 from Lucknow and one US citizen from Kolkata. Special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Tyagi alongwith Amit Rohila and others, had appeared for the NIA.

It is alleged that they came to India on a visa and then entered Mizoram, which is a protected area. Thereafter, they entered Myanmar and contacted ethnic war groups.

It is alleged by the NIA that they were trained in Myanmar and were training ethnic war groups. These groups are associated with insurgent groups in India.

It is also alleged that they brought a huge consignment of Drones from Europe via India.

Legal Aid Defence counsel (LADC) Piyush Sachdeva appeared for some of the accused persons. (ANI)