The NIA filed a chargesheet against three PLA terrorists for the 2025 ambush on an Assam Rifles truck in Manipur. The attack killed two personnel and injured five. The accused have been charged under UA(P)A and other acts.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed charges against three cadres of the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) terrorist organisation in the Assam Rifles truck ambush case, in which two personnel of the paramilitary force were killed in Manipur last year.

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Chargesheet Names Three Accused

The chargesheet, filed before the NIA Special Court in Imphal (Manipur), names all three accused under various sections of the BNS, Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Explosive Substances Act and UA (P) Act, according to a press release.

The trio, Thongram Sadananda Singh, also known as Ngachik aka Purakpa; Khundongbam Oji Meitei, aka Keilal; and Irengbam Jugindra Meitei, aka Jugin Meitei, all residents of Manipur, were earlier arrested by law enforcement agencies.

Details of the 2025 Attack

The attack on the 33 Assam Rifles truck took place at Nambol Sabal Leikai in the Bishnupur area of Manipur in September 2025. It was perpetrated by the PLA in furtherance of a conspiracy to create terror in the minds of the people and wage war against the Government of India with the intent of destabilising the country, the release stated.

NIA investigations revealed that on the day of the attack, PLA cadres, armed with prohibited firearms and explosive substances, had gathered at the Nambol Sabal Leikai crossing and ambushed the truck. The vehicle was damaged in the ambush, which led to the death of two Assam Rifles personnel and grievous injuries to five others.

The NIA, which took over the probe from the local police in November 2025, is continuing its investigation. (ANI)