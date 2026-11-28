The Delhi Special NIA Court has ordered the physical production of three accused on December 4, following the Supreme Court's transfer of related cases from J&K and Faridabad to the special court handling the November 2025 Red Fort Blast.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Delhi's Special NIA Court at Rouse Avenue on Friday ordered the physical production of 3 accused lodged in Srinagar Central Jail. These three accused were produced before the NIA court through video conferencing from Srinagar Jail pursuant to the order passed by the concerned court at Srinagar. They have been arrested by the investigating agency in a separate case connected with the Delhi Red Fort Blast of November 2025. The Supreme Court on November 16 passed a direction for transfer of cases from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad, Haryana, to the NIA court at Rouse Avenue, where the Red Fort Blast case is pending. Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma on Friday passed the direction to Srinagar Jail Authorities and issued a warrant for physical production of Arif Nisar Dar, Yasir Ul Ashraf Bhat and Maqsood Ahmad Dar on December 4. During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhav Khurana for the NIA produced the two orders passed by the Srinagar and Faridabad courts pertaining to transfer of two cases to the Special NIA Court at New Delhi. However, the Judicial records pertaining to these cases are yet to be recieved by the NIA Court at New Delhi. During the hearing, accused Jasir Bilal Wani, Aamir Rashid Mir, Muzamil Shakeel, Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, Adil Ahmad Rather, Bilal Nasir Malla, Yasir Ahmad Dar, Tufail Ahmad Bhat were produced before the court through video conferencing. During the hearing, advocates Rajat Kumar, Deeksha Dwivedi, Abu Bakr Sabbaq, Rahul Sahani and Arshad Warsi, Suvarna Swain, Varishtha Singh and others appeared for the accused persons. An FIR was registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police at Police Station Nowgam, Srinagar. The case was re-registered by the Police Station SIA/CI Kashmir. Another case was registered by the Haryana Police at Faridabad, Haryana. The NIA had registered a case after the car blast Near Delhi Red Fort on November 10, 2025, allegedly against Umar Un Nabi. After completion of the the NIA had filed a charge sheet against 11 accused including Umar Un Nabi who died in the car blast. A supplementary charge sheet was filed against two accused persons. Now the cases at Srinagar and Faridabad have been transferred to the Special NIA Court by the Supreme Court. All these cases will be heard by the NIA court at New Delhi. (ANI)