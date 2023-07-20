Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NIA busts ISIS module in Kerala, averts 'communal terror attacks'

    In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has achieved significant success in dismantling an ISIS module operating in Kerala, thereby preventing potential communal terror attacks.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 7:34 PM IST

    In a major development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully dismantled an ISIS module operating in Kerala, thereby preventing potential communal terror attacks. Based on credible intelligence and investigations, the NIA, in conjunction with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Kerala Police, conducted a well-coordinated intelligence-led operation at four different locations. This operation was initiated following the arrest of one suspect.

    The raids took place in the Thrissur and Palakkad districts of Kerala, targeting the ISIS module, which was involved in reconnaissance missions and conspiring to carry out terrorist attacks. Thanks to NIA's efforts, they successfully apprehended a key member of the module, Ashif alias Mathilakath Kodayil Ashraf, from his hideout near Sathyamangalam, Tamil Nadu.

    On July 19, subsequent searches were conducted at the residences of Ashif and three others, namely Seyid Nabeel Ahammed, Shiyas TS of Thrissur, and Rayees of Palakkad. During these operations, digital devices and incriminating documents were seized as evidence.

    The ISIS module had been actively raising funds to promote their sinister activities, resorting to criminal activities like dacoities to fund their terror plans. Their ultimate objective was to carry out acts of terror, having already conducted reconnaissance of prominent locations, including places of worship and leaders of specific communities within the State. By foiling their plans, the NIA has thwarted their attempts to sow fear and incite communal strife in Kerala.

    The NIA began its investigations after registering a case on 11 July 2023 under various sections of the IPC and UA(P) Act. Further probe is underway in the case.

    Manipur: Horrific story of why 2 women were paraded naked revealed; main accused arrested

    Received alert on the phone at 10:20 am? No need to panic; it's a test by Department of Telecommunications

    Kerala: Man brought for treatment by police turns violent in Koyilandy hospital; vandalises ward

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 7:33 PM IST
