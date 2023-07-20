Received alert on the phone at 10:20 am? No need to panic; it's a test by Department of Telecommunication

The Department of Telecommunications issued a test warning to citizens on their phones, leading to a mix of confusion and fear. It is now being reported that the practice alert was aimed at ensuring that the alerts can be sent efficiently and effectively during an emergency

At 10:20 am on Thursday, many mobile users received an emergency flash on their devices. The sudden "test alert" was stated to be from the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. The message threw many users off-guard. Many mobile users took screenshots and took to social media to share the alert message. They tagged the telecom ministry and minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to draw their attention to the message. The government is yet to officially confirm the test.

Some even tagged their service providers and handset makers for answers. In response to one such query, the Realme India Support handle tweeted, "Hi, we have come to know that the Department of Telecommunication aims to evaluate the readiness of the alert systems, network infrastructure and public response mechanisms. A practice alert is to ensure that the alerts can be sent efficiently & effectively in an emergency."

Another response from Jio Care said: "The DoT has sent a test cell broadcast message to the customers, as part of the readiness for the Disaster Management exercise."

Apparently, the fact that many had no prior knowledge of the test sparked the frenzy.

According to the daily Lokmat, which spoke to Maharashtra Cyber Division SP Sanjay Shintre about the alert, said that there is no reason to worry about the message. The officer said that the alert message was being sent via all telecom companies. The alert message has been implemented for the citizens' benefit, he added.

What is an Emergency Alert Service?

In India, the Department of Telecommunications operates the Emergency Alert Service (EAS), a vital public warning system designed to send alerts to users during emergencies. This system serves to notify people about various critical situations, such as natural disasters, terrorist attacks, or other threats to public safety.

This capability enables government authorities at all levels to disseminate urgent emergency information to the public effectively. It is essential to remain calm as the current pilot run is merely a test of this new public warning system to address potentially life-threatening events.