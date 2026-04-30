The NIA arrested Otkhothang Baite, a prime accused in the 2023 killing of an SDPO in Moreh, Manipur, by suspected Kuki militants. Protests continue in the state over a separate bomb attack that killed two minor siblings earlier in April.

NIA Arrests Prime Accused in SDPO Killing

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a prime accused in the 2023 killing of a Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in an attack by suspected Kuki militants in Manipur.

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The accused, Otkhothang Baite, alias Othang Baite, a resident of Moreh in Tengnoupal district of Manipur, was involved in the conspiracy behind the attack by members of a suspected Kuki militant group on a district police team in a playground.

The militants had opened fire at the district police team on 31st October 2023 during the peak of ethnic violence in the north-eastern state. Moreh SDPO Chingtham Anandakumar Singh was hit by a bullet in his stomach in the attack and succumbed to his injuries.

The Moreh police had registered a case, which was taken over by the NIA in March 2024. During the investigation, NIA found the conspiracy to have been aimed at creating terror in Manipur. The anti-terror agency had earlier this month arrested another accused, Kamginthang Gangte, in the case. Investigation in the case RC-02/2024/NIA/IMP is continuing.

Protests Over Tronglaobi Bomb Attack Continue

Meanwhile, protests continued in Manipur's Keishamthong earlier on Tuesday over the Tronglaobi bomb attack, with the public demanding justice for two minor siblings killed in the April 7 militant strike in Moirang's Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area.

During the ongoing protests, demonstrators raised slogans and banners targeting Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, while accusing "Kuki militants" of being responsible for the attack. The protesters are seeking justice for a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister, who were killed when suspected militants allegedly hurled a bomb at their residence around 1:00 am on April 7. The attack also left their mother injured while they were asleep.

The Meira Paibi Lup has intensified its demand for immediate action, calling for the arrest of the perpetrators by April 25. The organisation's call has coincided with a statewide shutdown that has "paralysed the state, leaving markets closed and commercial vehicles off the roads across major districts." Meanwhile, security deployment has been increased across sensitive areas. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were also deployed to control the situation after clashes broke out in several locations. (ANI)