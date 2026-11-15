NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo blames the Punjab government for a fatal bus crash in Tarn Taran, alleging they ignored safety warnings regarding sleeper-coach buses and failed to take corrective measures, leading to tragic loss of life.

NHRC Member Blames Punjab Government for Tarn Taran Bus Accident

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday alleged that the deaths of pilgrims in the Tarn Taran bus accident were a result of the Punjab government’s negligence, claiming that the state government had failed to act on safety concerns regarding sleeper-coach buses flagged by the Commission.

Speaking to ANI, Kanoongo said the NHRC had alerted all state governments in October 2025 about sleeper-coach buses allegedly violating safety norms. "The deaths of pilgrims in Tarn Taran are a result of the government's criminal negligence. In October 2025, we had alerted all state governments across the country that sleeper-coach buses were violating safety norms," he said.

He cited a report by the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), Pune, which stated that structural modifications to sleeper-coach buses affected their balance and posed a risk to passengers’ lives. “Unfortunately, the Punjab government had replied that there was not even a single such bus in the state,” he added.

Kanoongo further alleged that instead of taking corrective measures, the Punjab government, particularly Arvind Kejriwal, made baseless allegations against the NHRC in a disrespectful manner. "Instead of taking corrective measures, the Punjab government, particularly Arvind Kejriwal, started making baseless allegations against us in an extremely disrespectful manner," he said. He said the Commission had repeatedly urged the state government not to put people’s lives at risk, but no corrective measures were taken. "We repeatedly told them not to play with people's lives," he said.

Four people lost their lives while 18 others sustained injuries in Punjab's Tarn Taran after two buses carrying pilgrims collided during an attempt to avoid a motorcyclist coming from the wrong side, officials said. (ANI)