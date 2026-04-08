The NGT has clarified its water tanker regulations in Delhi cover all commercial supply, including treated STP water. Rejecting operators' pleas, it mandated GPS on all tankers and proper documentation to prevent illegal groundwater extraction.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has clarified that its earlier directions on regulating water tankers in Delhi will apply to all commercial water supply, including tankers carrying treated sewage (STP) water. The Tribunal made it clear that there is no distinction between groundwater and treated water when it comes to monitoring and compliance, and all tankers must follow the same rules.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

No Distinction Between Groundwater and Treated Water

The clarification came while deciding applications filed by tanker operators who argued that the Tribunal's previous order dated May 28, 2025, was being wrongly applied to tankers transporting treated STP water. They sought protection from FIRs and coercive action, claiming that their operations were lawful and authorised by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Rejecting this contention, the Tribunal held that although treated STP water is not groundwater, the earlier order used the broader term "water" and was intended to regulate all commercial water supply through tankers. It was observed that applying Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking to all tankers would help prevent misuse, including illegal transportation of groundwater under the cover of treated water supply.

Mandatory GPS and Documentation for All Tankers

The Tribunal reiterated that all tankers must be GPS-fitted, and authorities are empowered to seize vehicles and register criminal cases in case of violations. It also emphasised that tanker drivers must carry proper documents, such as gate passes and transit passes, and produce them during inspections, failing which both drivers and owners may face legal consequences.

New Directives for Delhi Jal Board

Noting gaps in the existing monitoring mechanism, the NGT issued additional directions to the Delhi Jal Board. It directed the DJB to issue gate passes and transit passes for every tanker load, maintain detailed and chronological records of all tankers lifting treated water, and ensure proper documentation. The Tribunal warned that failure to comply with these directions could result in prosecution of concerned officials under environmental and criminal laws.

Clarification on FIRs and Legal Liability

The Tribunal also took note of instances where FIRs were registered against tanker operators but later cancelled after it was found that the tankers were carrying treated water. However, it observed that in such cases, drivers had failed to produce valid documents at the time of checking, leading to enforcement action. It clarified that the issue of criminal liability in such cases would be decided by the competent courts.

The Tribunal dismissed the impleadment application filed by the tanker operators, holding that they were not necessary parties to the main environmental dispute. The clarification application was disposed of with the above directions, and the order has been sent to the Chief Secretary of Delhi, DJB, and the Commissioner of Police for strict compliance.