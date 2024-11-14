Jaipur SHOCKER! Spa owner dragged, pulled by hair, thrashed by woman worker on road; video emerges (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a spa owner was brutally assaulted by a woman worker on the streets of Jaipur on Wednesday night, allegedly over Rs 18,000.

In a shocking incident, a spa owner was brutally assaulted by a woman worker on the streets of Jaipur on Wednesday night, allegedly over Rs 18,000. The attack took place around 11 pm outside 'Mountain Thai Spa' in Guru Nanak Pura, Raja Park area, as onlookers watched and recorded video.

A video of the incident that has surfaced on social media shows the spa owner being dragged, pulled by her hair and brutally beaten up by a female employee while she keeps screaming in pain, seeking help.

The woman worker had allegedly demanded Rs 18,000 from the owner. Reportedly, this violent encounter was not the first; just three days earlier, the same worker had allegedly attacked the spa owner, though no serious action was taken at the time despite police involvement.

The police, who had responded to the initial assault days before, reportedly took no stringent action, following which the spa owner was attacked again.

