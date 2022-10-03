Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Railways timetable: 500 Mail Express trains to reach upto 70 minutes faster

    Overall, there is an availability of nearly 5 per cent additional paths for operating more trains after the average speed of all trains was increased by about 5 per cent, a Railway ministry statement said.

    New Railways timetable: 500 Mail Express trains to reach upto 70 minutes faster
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 10:53 PM IST

    About 500 Mail Express trains have been speeded up in the new Railways timetable, and these trains will now reach their destinations up to 10 to 70 minutes faster, the Railway Ministry has said. Besides these, another 130 services (65 pairs of trains) have been converted to the 'superfast' category.

    Overall, there is an availability of nearly 5 per cent additional paths for operating more trains after the average speed of all trains was increased by about 5 per cent, a ministry statement said.

    Also Read: CBI detains Russian national for allegedly hacking software during JEE-Mains 2021 exam

    To note, the new All India Railways Timetable or 'Trains At A Glance' (TAG) was released by the Indian Railways on indianrailways.gov.in -- its official website. The new timetable came into effect on October 1.

    A slew of premium trains like the Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi-Katra and New Delhi-Varanasi have also been introduced in the new timetable. Another Vande Bharat Express train has also been started between Gandhinagar and Mumbai.

    According to Railways Ministry, the punctuality for Mail Express trains in 2022-23 is about 84 per cent -- about 9 per cent more than the 75 per cent achieved during 2019-20.

    The Indian Railways operates about 3,240 Mail/Express trains, which include Vande Bharat Express, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Gatimaan Express, Duronto Express, Antyodaya Express, Humsafar Express, Tejas Express, Garib Rath Express, Yuva Express, Uday Express, Janshatabdi Express, Sampark Kranti Express, and others.

    Besides, the Indian Railways network also operates another 5,660 suburban trains and 3,000 passenger trains. The volume of passengers carried daily is about 2.23 crore. During 2021-22, over 65,000 special train trips were operated to clear extra rush and meet passenger demand. About 566 coaches were permanently augmented to maximize the utilisation of rolling stock and increase the carrying capacity.

    Also Read: Gourmet meals to yummy desserts: Air India introduces new menu in domestic flights

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 10:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ridiculous claim by Maharashtra Congress chief; blames Nigerian cheetahs for lumpy virus - adt

    Ridiculous claim by Maharashtra Congress chief; blames Nigerian cheetahs for lumpy virus

    CBI detains Russian national for allegedly hacking software during JEE-Mains 2021 exam snt

    CBI detains Russian national for allegedly hacking software during JEE-Mains 2021 exam

    Dial 112: Bengaluru police releases helpline number, urges commuters to report crimes - adt

    Dial 112: Bengaluru police releases helpline number, urges commuters to report crimes

    Gourmet meals to yummy desserts Air India introduces new menu in domestic flights Details here gcw

    Gourmet meals to yummy desserts: Air India introduces new menu in domestic flights; Details here

    Never heard of it: Sharad Pawar on Ashok Chavan's claim that Shiv Sena proposed alliance govt in 2014 - adt

    Never heard of it: Sharad Pawar on Ashok Chavan's claim that Shiv Sena proposed alliance govt in 2014

    Recent Stories

    football man city vs man united boss Erik ten Hag tells players to 'criticise each other' following derby demolition snt

    Man United boss Ten Hag shockingly tells players to 'criticise each other' following derby demolition

    ICC Women T20 World Cup 2023 schedule announced, India plays opener vs Pakistan on February 12-ayh

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 schedule announced, IND plays opener vs PAK on Feb 12

    ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Injured Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Indian squad

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Injured Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Indian squad; social media upset

    NEET UG 2022: Counselling Schedule released; know important dates here - adt

    NEET UG 2022: Counselling schedule released; know important dates here

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever new trailer hints at war for the ages (WATCH)-ayh

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's new trailer hints at war for the ages (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon