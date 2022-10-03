New Railways timetable: 500 Mail Express trains to reach upto 70 minutes faster

Overall, there is an availability of nearly 5 per cent additional paths for operating more trains after the average speed of all trains was increased by about 5 per cent, a Railway ministry statement said.

About 500 Mail Express trains have been speeded up in the new Railways timetable, and these trains will now reach their destinations up to 10 to 70 minutes faster, the Railway Ministry has said. Besides these, another 130 services (65 pairs of trains) have been converted to the 'superfast' category.

Overall, there is an availability of nearly 5 per cent additional paths for operating more trains after the average speed of all trains was increased by about 5 per cent, a ministry statement said.

To note, the new All India Railways Timetable or 'Trains At A Glance' (TAG) was released by the Indian Railways on indianrailways.gov.in -- its official website. The new timetable came into effect on October 1.

A slew of premium trains like the Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi-Katra and New Delhi-Varanasi have also been introduced in the new timetable. Another Vande Bharat Express train has also been started between Gandhinagar and Mumbai.

According to Railways Ministry, the punctuality for Mail Express trains in 2022-23 is about 84 per cent -- about 9 per cent more than the 75 per cent achieved during 2019-20.

The Indian Railways operates about 3,240 Mail/Express trains, which include Vande Bharat Express, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Gatimaan Express, Duronto Express, Antyodaya Express, Humsafar Express, Tejas Express, Garib Rath Express, Yuva Express, Uday Express, Janshatabdi Express, Sampark Kranti Express, and others.

Besides, the Indian Railways network also operates another 5,660 suburban trains and 3,000 passenger trains. The volume of passengers carried daily is about 2.23 crore. During 2021-22, over 65,000 special train trips were operated to clear extra rush and meet passenger demand. About 566 coaches were permanently augmented to maximize the utilisation of rolling stock and increase the carrying capacity.

