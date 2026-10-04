Former hockey captain Pargat Singh, the newly appointed Punjab Congress chief, met ex-PM Manmohan Singh's wife, Gursharan Kaur, for her blessings. He replaced Raja Warring and vowed to work effectively to form a Congress government in the state.

Pargat Singh Seeks Blessings from Manmohan Singh's Wife

Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief and former Indian hockey captain Pargat Singh met Gursharan Kaur, wife of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, at her residence in Delhi on Sunday and sought her blessings before heading to Punjab.

Recalling the former Prime Minister’s contribution to Punjab, the country and its institutions, Pargat Singh said that Singh’s legacy went beyond his contribution to the economy and extended to values of humanity, honesty and integrity. Speaking to the media, he said, “He was a stalwart of Punjab. He not only contributed to the country’s economy but also to humanity, honesty and values to a high level across the world. It was important to seek the blessings of Mrs Manmohan Singh and take her blessings before going to Punjab. The institutions he built today, those very institutions have been weakened by the political system...”

New PPCC President Vows to Strengthen Party

Singh also met Rajendra Pal Gautam, Chairman of the SC Department, at AICC Headquarters. In a post on X, he said, "Had a meaningful discussion on strengthening the organisation and working for the rights, dignity and equality of every section of society."

On Friday, the Congress party appointed Pargat Singh as the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Reacting to his appointment, Pargat Singh described it as a responsibility and said he would work effectively in Punjab. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “It is a responsibility; we will work effectively in Punjab, and a Congress government will be formed in the state in the near future. In a day or two, I will meet him (Rahul Gandhi) and take whatever direction is provided, and work accordingly in Punjab.”

According to an official notification signed by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, the appointment takes effect immediately.

The Congress appreciated the contributions of Raja Warring.

The party also clarified that the working presidents, chairpersons, and co-chairpersons of various election-related committees in Punjab will continue in their respective roles as before.

Warring resigned as Punjab Congress president on Friday. He also congratulated Pargat Singh, who succeeded him as the new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president. (ANI)