A fire erupted at a bookstore near Delhi's Laxmi Nagar Metro Station on Monday evening. Four fire trucks were dispatched to the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze. No injuries or casualties have been reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Speaking to reporters, fire officer Nitin said, "Four fire trucks were sent immediately upon receiving the information. The fire has been brought under control. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. There has been no loss of life."

