G20 Summit 2023 commitments under close scrutiny by Canada-cased research group: All you need to know

The G20 Research Group, part of the Global Governance Programme at the University of Toronto, has been recording commitments made by G20 leaders and their follow-through since 2008.

A Canada-based research group specializing in monitoring multilateral summits, including the G7, G20, and BRICS, has deployed a team of researchers to New Delhi to track the commitments made by G20 leaders during the summit.

The group's objective is to compile a report card next year assessing how well member countries fulfill a wide range of commitments, covering areas such as economic growth, climate action, sustainable development, gender equality, and financial inclusion. This initiative was announced on the opening day of the G20 Summit.

According to their data, only 54% of the over 3,000 commitments made collectively by G20 member states over the past 15 years have been fully realized.

The group's senior researcher, Jessica Rapson, who holds a master's degree in statistical science and machine learning from Oxford University, stated that her role involves developing artificial intelligence tools to predict the likelihood of G20 members fulfilling their commitments. Predictive AI has the potential to enhance the effectiveness of the G20 in addressing critical global issues, she emphasized.

India's G20 presidency is centered around the theme "One Earth, One Family, and One Future," with a focus on tackling shared challenges. Key priority areas include fostering economic growth, addressing the climate crisis, reversing setbacks related to sustainable development goals, advancing digital public infrastructure, reforming multilateral institutions, and promoting women-led development initiatives.