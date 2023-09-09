Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit 2023 commitments under close scrutiny by Canada-cased research group: All you need to know

    The G20 Research Group, part of the Global Governance Programme at the University of Toronto, has been recording commitments made by G20 leaders and their follow-through since 2008.

    G20 Summit 2023 commitments under close scrutiny by Canada-cased research group: All you need to know AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 3:25 PM IST

    A Canada-based research group specializing in monitoring multilateral summits, including the G7, G20, and BRICS, has deployed a team of researchers to New Delhi to track the commitments made by G20 leaders during the summit.

    The group's objective is to compile a report card next year assessing how well member countries fulfill a wide range of commitments, covering areas such as economic growth, climate action, sustainable development, gender equality, and financial inclusion. This initiative was announced on the opening day of the G20 Summit.

    'World facing unprecedented climate emergency': Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula at G20 Summit

    The G20 Research Group, part of the Global Governance Programme at the University of Toronto, has been recording commitments made by G20 leaders and their follow-through since 2008. According to their data, only 54% of the over 3,000 commitments made collectively by G20 member states over the past 15 years have been fully realized.

    The group's senior researcher, Jessica Rapson, who holds a master's degree in statistical science and machine learning from Oxford University, stated that her role involves developing artificial intelligence tools to predict the likelihood of G20 members fulfilling their commitments. Predictive AI has the potential to enhance the effectiveness of the G20 in addressing critical global issues, she emphasized.

     

    G20 Summit 2023: At President's grand dinner, ancient musical instruments to delight guests; check details

    India's G20 presidency is centered around the theme "One Earth, One Family, and One Future," with a focus on tackling shared challenges. Key priority areas include fostering economic growth, addressing the climate crisis, reversing setbacks related to sustainable development goals, advancing digital public infrastructure, reforming multilateral institutions, and promoting women-led development initiatives.

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 3:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    G20 Dinner: Congress cries foul over Kharge's exclusion from guest list, but even BJP chief is not invited

    G20 Dinner: Congress cries foul over Kharge's exclusion from guest list, but even BJP chief is not invited

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with UK PM Rishi Sunak first visuals out watch gcw eai

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with UK PM Rishi Sunak

    World facing unprecedented climate emergency': Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula at G20 Summit AJR

    'World facing unprecedented climate emergency': Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula at G20 Summit

    G20 Summit 2023 been a productive morning says pm modi shares clip of Day 1 watch gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: 'Been a productive morning,' says PM Modi | WATCH

    G20 Summit 2023: At President's grand dinner, ancient musical instruments to delight guests; check details AJR

    G20 Summit 2023: At President's grand dinner, ancient musical instruments to delight guests; check details

    Recent Stories

    G20 Dinner: Congress cries foul over Kharge's exclusion from guest list, but even BJP chief is not invited

    G20 Dinner: Congress cries foul over Kharge's exclusion from guest list, but even BJP chief is not invited

    The Nun 2': Netflix, Disney Plus or Amazon Prime? Where to watch demon 'Valak' online RBA

    'The Nun 2': Netflix, Disney Plus or Amazon Prime? Where to watch demon 'Valak' online

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with UK PM Rishi Sunak first visuals out watch gcw eai

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with UK PM Rishi Sunak

    World facing unprecedented climate emergency': Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula at G20 Summit AJR

    'World facing unprecedented climate emergency': Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula at G20 Summit

    G20 Summit 2023 been a productive morning says pm modi shares clip of Day 1 watch gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: 'Been a productive morning,' says PM Modi | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon