Netra Kumbh: Free eye exams and surgeries for Mahakumbh devotees

Netra Kumbh, a health initiative at Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, aims to examine 5 lakh eyes, distribute 3 lakh glasses, and provide free surgeries via 150 partner hospitals. With 1,000 medical professionals involved, it blends healthcare and spirituality, addressing preventable blindness among devotees.

Mahakumbh, the world’s largest religious gathering, begins on January 13, 2025, in Prayagraj at the holy Sangam. Amid preparations for crores of pilgrims, the Yogi government has launched Netra Kumbh, an initiative focused on eye care for devotees.

Spread across nine acres in Sector-6 near Nagvasuki Temple, Netra Kumbh aims to examine over 5 lakh eyes and distribute 3 lakh pairs of glasses during the event. For the first time, eye patients requiring surgeries will be referred to 150 partner hospitals nationwide for free procedures near their homes after Mahakumbh.



Chairman Kavindra Pratap Singh emphasized this historic step, calling it a "mass eye treatment Mahayagna." Patients identified during eye exams will receive referral cards, which will help coordinate free surgeries in their districts. Around 50,000 referral cards are expected to be distributed.

Netra Kumbh will operate daily from January 12 to February 26, excluding main bathing days. A dedicated team of 150 doctors, 400 medical professionals, and 500 optometrists will conduct examinations and treatments. On average, 40 doctors and 100 optometrists will serve in the Outpatient Department daily from 8 am to 2 pm, extending to 4 pm if needed.



Highlighting the scale of the initiative, Singh recalled the 2019 Netra Kumbh, which entered the Limca Book of Records by examining 3 lakh patients and distributing 1.5 lakh glasses. This year’s event is set to surpass those achievements.

Dr. Kirtika Agarwal, media coordinator, stated that the initiative raises awareness about vision health while addressing preventable blindness. Indian Army doctors will also volunteer, offering free medicines and refreshments to patients. Netra Kumbh promises to blend health care and spirituality, ensuring devotees leave with not just blessed souls but also healthier vision.

