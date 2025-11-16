The Eastern Naval Command hosted the NES Conference 2025 in Visakhapatnam, focusing on implementing NEP 2020 in Naval Schools. The event included Sankalp Schools for the first time, emphasizing inclusivity and a uniform educational environment.

The Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam, successfully hosted the annual Navy Education Society (NES) Conference 2025 from November 10 to 13, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Conference Focuses on NEP 2020 Implementation

The conference featured pivotal meetings of the Executive Committee, Management Advisory Committee (MAC), and Academic Advisory Committee (AAC) focusing on policy framework and operational aspects of Naval Schools amidst the transformative implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The Executive Committee meeting, held on November 12 was chaired by VAdm CR Praveen Nair, Controller Personnel Services and Chairperson of NES. The MAC and AAC sessions were led by Cmde SM Urooj Athar, Commodore (Naval Education) and Vice Chairperson of NES.

The event witnessed the participation of officers from Naval Headquarters alongside academic and administrative leaders representing Naval Schools nationwide, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Delegates presented case studies addressing challenges and effective resolution strategies. Issue-based deliberations promoted expertise sharing and constructive dialogues on critical functional matters culminating in actionable solutions.

Sankalp Schools Participate for the First Time

For the first time, the NES Annual Conference welcomed the participation of Sankalp Schools - institutions dedicated to fostering education, pre-vocational training, and life-skills development for children with special needs within the Naval community - underscoring a strengthened commitment to inclusivity and collaborative growth, added the release.

Chairperson's Address on Educational Excellence

In his keynote address, Vice Admiral Nair emphasised the imperative of uniformity across all Naval Schools to foster a seamless, supportive, and inclusive educational environment for the wards of Naval personnel.

Revised Vision and Mission Unveiled

Reviewing the progress over the past year, the Chairperson highlighted ongoing reforms aligned with NEP-2020, advancements in standardisation and policy facilitation, alongside renewed investments in infrastructure and faculty development aimed at establishing Naval Schools as a national exemplar of academic excellence. The Chairperson also unveiled the revised Vision and Mission Statements of the Navy Education Society, realigned with the overarching mandate of cultivating a robust framework that transforms students into future-ready citizens grounded in a strong value system, read the release. He noted that the revision reflects the transformational ethos of NEP-2020, reaffirming the commitment of NES to providing high-quality, inclusive education while celebrating significant milestones and achievements of Naval Schools across India.

Academic Excellence Recognised

In recognition of academic excellence, the Chairperson presented the NES Academic Awards for the Academic Year 2024-25 during the conference. Delegates were also afforded a guided tour of the Navy Children Schools in Visakhapatnam. (ANI)