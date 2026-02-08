Nellore ASP Deeksha conducted a surprise police station inspection as part of an intensified crackdown on ganja. Rowdy sheeters are now required to report weekly. Police will conduct cordon and search ops and have set up a helpline for information.

Crackdown on Ganja and Rowdy Sheeters

Nellore Assistant Superintendent of Police Deeksha conducted a surprise inspection of the Balaji Nagar Police Station as the police intensify their crackdown on the illegal transportation and sale of ganja.

Rowdy sheeters have been instructed to mandatorily report at their respective police stations every Sunday at 11 AM. Of the top 10 rowdy sheeters, five are currently lodged in Kadapa Central Prison, while the remaining five go to the police station every Sunday as directed, ASP Deeksha said.

"Today, I inspected Balaji Nagar police station., We have been doing regular checkpoint inspections at the important junctions. We have been focusing on some special areas like NTR Nagar," she said.

Public Urged to Report; Further Action Planned

ASP advised the public to contact the 'Eagle Club' helpline number 1972 to share information related to ganja. A massive cycle rally will be organised soon to create awareness against drug consumption.

From tomorrow, police will conduct large-scale cordon and search operations across the city. Strict action will be taken against wine shops and bars operating in violation of rules, police warned.