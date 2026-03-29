Nellore MP Beeda Mastan Rao vehemently denies his involvement in the release of Puducherry boats, offering to resign if found guilty. He labels the accusations baseless and calls for a high-level committee to probe the inter-state dispute.

MP Denies Allegations, Offers to Resign

Nellore Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Mastan Rao has strongly denied allegations linking him to the release of boats from Puducherry. He stated that false accusations, underlining that he will resign if proven guilty. He clarified that fishermen have been the backbone of his political growth.

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Demands Thorough Investigation

Demanding a thorough investigation into the boat theft issue, Mastan Rao said that reports suggest the boat owners had stayed at a lodge in Kavali while getting the boats repaired. He questioned how the keys that were with Iskapalli Kapu Totayya reached the Puducherry boat owners.

Speaking on the incident, he noted, "This is an inter-state dispute happening for the last 30 to 40 years among Tamil Nadu, Union territory of Pondicherry and Andhra Pradesh. So, every time now, small incidents are happening, local people are getting involved and sorting out the issues. But this time, four high mechanical boats, high engine mechanical boats, entered Andhra waters. They targeted local fishermen by catching whatever fish were abundantly available on the sea coast of the Nellore district. They were caught by local fishermen and took the decision to keep the boats at the Jawaharlal Nehru fishing harbour until the issue is resolved. Overnight, the boats were released without notice to the government and the fishermen community villages also. This leads to the dispute."

Calls for High-Level Committee Probe

The MP emphasised that such a theft could not have happened without local support. He alleged that he is being unnecessarily dragged into the controversy.

As a witness to Lord Rama, I say these are all baseless allegations," he said, urging the government to set up a high-level committee for a fair probe.

Mastan Rao further questioned why he would have any conflict with fishermen from his own village.

"I requested the central government and state government to form an enquiry commission and find out the facts, and submit those facts to the concerned communities. So that this issue will be resolved for once and for all. Thank you,' he said.

He also made a strong statement saying that if his involvement in the boat theft case is proven, he is ready to resign from his Rajya Sabha position immediately.