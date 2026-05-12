PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey has slammed the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, alleging an 'organised nexus' is behind it. He said such incidents shatter student trust, create mental pressure, and demanded stricter punishment for those involved.

PhysicsWallah CEO Slams 'Organised Nexus'

Following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination by the National Testing Agency, Founder & CEO of PhysicsWallah, Alakh Pandey, expressed strong concern over the paper leak controversy, saying such incidents shatter students' trust in the examination system and place immense mental pressure on aspirants. Speaking to ANI, Pandey alleged that paper leaks are carried out by an organised nexus involving insiders and influential individuals seeking "quick money," and questioned why strict action is rarely taken against those responsible.

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"It is very unfortunate. Students have invested two to five years preparing for this examination, and some even dropped out for dedicated preparation. Families saved money and made sacrifices for their children's education. Many students were confident about the examination, but later found that some candidates allegedly had access to leaked papers. Incidents like these completely shake students' faith in the system," he added.

"Students are now under mental pressure. Nobody knows whether the next examination will be tough, easy, or whether another leak may happen. How can students trust the system again?" he questioned. Pandey further claimed the exam cancellation was aimed at concealing the source of the leak and demanded harsher punishment for both sellers and buyers of leaked papers. "This is not the first time it has happened, it's just that this year it has blown up like never before. NTA has cancelled the paper to conceal how it got leaked...all the restrictions are on the examinees, but I have not heard anyone being jailed for being involved with such paper leaks. Why don't we treat them as terrorists?...the ones buying leaked papers are even more guilty than the ones selling them...," Pandey said.

CBI Initiates Probe, NTA Announces Re-Test

A major row has erupted following the Centre's decision to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 examination, originally conducted on May 3. The move comes after allegations regarding paper leaks and irregularities.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered an FIR regarding the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026 Exam under various sections of BNS, Prevention of Corruption Act and Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act 2024.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated that the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process. The agency clarified that the registration data, candidature details and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged. (ANI)