The NEET UG medical entrance exam, which was cancelled because of a paper leak, is now set for June 21. Officials have confirmed that new hall tickets will be sent out soon. They also said the investigation to find the source of the paper leak is still on.

New Delhi: The NEET re-exam will now be held on June 21. The new date was decided in a high-level meeting last night, led by the Union Education Minister. This year's NEET UG medical entrance exam was cancelled after news of the paper leak came out.

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The exam was cancelled after it became clear that the question paper for the test held on May 3 had been leaked. A notification has been issued to conduct the medical entrance exam again. New hall tickets will be given to students soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that students don't need to register again or pay any new fees since they already took the exam once.

In connection with the NEET paper leak, authorities have gathered information from a first-year student at a private medical college in South Kerala. This student, who is from Rajasthan, was found to have forwarded the question paper. The agency has collected the details and is now investigating to find the original source of the leak.