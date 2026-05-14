A Delhi court granted the CBI 7 days' custody of five accused in the NEET UG Paper leak case. The court noted a larger conspiracy angle, seeking to unearth the entire gang and prevent evidence tampering as the investigation is in its nascent stage.

Court Grants CBI Custody

The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday granted 7 days' custody of 5 accused arrested in the NEET UG Paper leak case. The CBI produced the accused Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, and Yash Yadav before the court.

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Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta remanded Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, and Yash Yadav for 7 days of CBI custody. While granting police custody, the court noted, " Allegedly, accused Dinesh Biwal, who is the brother of accused Mangilal and also the relative of accused Yash Yadav, had facilitated the circulation of NEET question paper in conspiracy with the co-accused persons."

The court said that, allegedly, there is a larger conspiracy angle present in this case, and the investigation is at its very nascent stage. The custody of the accused persons has been sought in order to unearth the entire conspiracy, as well as arrest all the active members of this organised paper leak gang and also for the recovery of all the relevant incriminating material.

The custody of these accused persons is also sought to prevent further tampering with the evidence, as allegedly, some of the accused persons have already deleted the incriminating data from their mobile phones, the court noted.

" Therefore, keeping in view of all the details facts and circumstances, discussed above, both the applications filed by the CBI seeking seven days Police custody remand of all the five accused persons are hereby allowed and all the five accused persons namely, Yash Yadav, Mangilal Khatik alias Mangilal Biwal, Vikash Biwal, Dinesh Biwal and Shubham Madhukar Khairnar are remanded to police custodv for seven days subject to their medical examination," Special Judge ordered.

The court had directed the CBI to produce all the accused persons on 20.05.2026.

CBI's Submission to the Court

The CBI had sought 7 days' custody of all 5 accused. CBI Prosecutor said that the custody of the accused persons was required to unearth the larger Conspiracy behind the paper leak and to investigate the involvement of public servants, as the NEET was to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

While seeking the police custody, the CBI counsel Neetu Singh submitted that the accused Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, have been arrested from Jaipur, Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Maharashtra, Yash Yadav from Gurugram and their transit remand was obtained from the concerned court.

It was submitted that an FIR has been registered on May 12, 2026, on the Complaint filed by a government official under sections of the BNS, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and offences of using unfair means in exams, etc.

The Alleged Conspiracy Chain

It is alleged by the CBI that Mangilal Bjval contacted Shubham Khairnar through Yash Yadav to obtain the NEET question for Vikas Biwal. Question papers have been recovered from the mobile phone of Mangilal Biwal.

Mangilal received the leaked NEET UG Paper from Yash Yadav for a deal of Rs. 10 lakh. During interrogation, Mangilal's son Vikas Biwal said that he came in contact with Yash Yadav during the coaching. Accused Dinesh Biwal is a brother of Vikas Biwal, the CBI alleged.

The court asked why police custody is required. The CBI Prosecutor said that it is a larger Conspiracy. To investigate the involvement of public servants, their Custodial remand is required. The evidence recovered from the mobile phone has to be investigated.

While opposing the remand application, the legal aid counsel said that the arrest is illegal. Accused persons were in fear. It is alleged that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar for a question paper for his son Vikas Biwal. Thereafter, the larger chain was created with other Accused persons

It is also alleged that Shubham first leaked the paper to Yash, then Yash to Mangilal, to Vikas, to Dinesh Biwal. It is also alleged that Mangi Lal further sold the leaked paper to various candidates for Rs 12 lakh. (ANI)