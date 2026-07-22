Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused the Centre of failing students in the NEET paper leak case, asserting that the Congress stands with the affected candidates and is not indulging in politics over the issue.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday accused the Central government of failing students in the alleged NEET paper leak case, asserting that the Congress is standing in solidarity with the affected candidates rather than indulging in politics.

Speaking to reporters in Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhu also demanded that the truth behind both the alleged NEET paper leak and the alleged irregularities in donations collected for the Ram Temple be brought before the public.

'Congress is standing with students'

Responding to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sukhu said, "Rahul Gandhi is not doing politics in the name of students. He is standing with them."

He said lakhs of students spend years preparing for the medical entrance examination and deserve a fair and transparent process. "Young people work hard for years to prepare for NEET. When they later learn that the paper has been leaked and the examination is cancelled, it shatters their dreams and their families' trust in the system. Thousands of aspiring doctors have suffered injustice," he said.

'Paper Leaks Occur Wherever BJP is in Power'

Targeting the BJP, Sukhu said, "Wherever the BJP has been in power, incidents of paper leaks have come to light."

Referring to Himachal Pradesh, he added, "During the previous BJP government, the Staff Selection Commission paper leak took place. After coming to power, our government dissolved the commission, ordered an investigation and ensured that those responsible were sent to jail."

Demanding accountability in the NEET case, Sukhu said, "The truth behind the NEET paper leak must come out and strict action should be taken against those responsible. The Congress party stands with students and will continue to raise its voice against injustice."

Demands on NEET Leak, Ram Temple Donations

The Chief Minister also linked the issue with the alleged irregularities in donations collected for the Ram Temple. "The Congress is seeking answers from the BJP on two issues. First, the truth about the alleged irregularities in donations collected in the name of the Ram Temple should come out. Second, the country deserves to know who was behind the NEET paper leak," he said.

Sukhu accused the BJP of attacking the Congress because it had chosen to support students. "They are protesting against the Congress because we are standing with students. We stand with the truth, while they stand with falsehood. Lies may repeatedly confront the truth, but in the end, truth always prevails," he said.