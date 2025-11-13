NDRF DG Piyush Anand said the national CBRN competition was held to "build national capacity" against emerging threats from a "difficult neighbourhood," referring to Pakistan. 18 SDRF teams participated in the drill held in Ghaziabad.

Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Piyush Anand said on Thursday that the aim of the three-day national-level Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Competition was to "build national capacity" to respond effectively to any emerging threats from "our difficult neighbourhood", apparently referring to Pakistan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

National Capacity Building Against CBRN Threats

His remarks followed the national-level Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Competition 2025, which took place from November 10 to 12. The competition was organised by the NDRF. NDRF posted on X that the first National CBRN Competition for SDRFs - 2025 concluded after an "inspiring and professional display" of CBRN skills at NDRF, Ghaziabad. SDRF Teams from 18 States and Union Territories participated in the competition held in two phases. The ceremony was attended by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

"CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) is a threat that is slowly emerging, and given our difficult neighbourhood, the possibility that it could emerge at any time cannot be ruled out. To improve our preparedness, we organised a national-level CBRN competition. First, we sent our teams to the SDRF to train them and then organised competitions at the zonal and national levels. The purpose is to build national capacity so that if such a situation arises, we can respond effectively...," DG NDRF told ANI

Government Pledges Full Support

In his remarks, Rai urged the personnel to dedicate their lives to serving the nation and reiterated the government's commitment to bolster the agency's disaster response capabilities. "... Our experiences and skills must not remain limited to our service tenure, but each moment of our lives should be dedicated to our motherland; only then will we be able to make a strong nation... Let me also assure you that the government is ready to supply all kinds of equipment required by NDRF for disaster management... (ANI)