Ex-HP CM Jai Ram Thakur predicts a huge NDA victory in Bihar polls. He also launched a scathing attack on CM Sukhu, accusing him of making 'baseless statements' on the state's economy and misunderstanding financial procedures.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said that the first phase of polling in Bihar has clearly indicated strong support for the NDA, adding that the alliance will return to power with an even bigger majority than before. He also launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accusing him of making "baseless statements" on Himachal's economic situation and misunderstanding the procedures of externally aided projects.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Thakur on Bihar Polls

Speaking to ANI in Shimla after attending an event marking 150 years of the national song "Vande Mataram," Thakur said the high voter turnout in Bihar's first phase of polling reflected widespread public backing for the NDA. "The voting percentage in the first phase was very good. The ground-level and genuine voters are turning out in large numbers. This clearly shows that the people of Bihar are supporting the NDA government led by our national leadership," he said.

"The trend is clear, the NDA will form the government again with an even bigger majority than before. The so-called narrative of 'vote theft' created by Congress has been rejected by the people. If anyone has stolen votes in this country, it is the Congress," Thakur asserted.

He predicted that the second phase of Bihar polling on November 11 would further consolidate the NDA's position. "The heavy polling in the first phase is in favour of the NDA, and the second phase will strengthen it even more," he said.

Attack on CM Sukhu's Economic Understanding

Reacting to remarks by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who had blamed the previous BJP government for the state's financial condition, Thakur said Sukhu was "unaware of economic principles and financial procedures."

"He does not understand economics. Even his ministers don't listen to him, the public doesn't believe him, and his own party workers ignore him. That's why he makes such irrelevant statements," Thakur said.

"If he wants to teach us finance, we are willing to learn but first he should understand it himself. During our five years, we handled all externally aided projects efficiently, even when many projects across the country were suspended," Thakur added.

He further explained that during his tenure, the BJP government successfully secured a Rs 2,500 crore tourism project funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) despite national restrictions. "He should thank Prime Minister Modi, who increased the Centre's contribution in such projects from 60% to 90%, leaving only 10% for the state. In most international projects like those under JICA, nearly 80% of the funding comes from the Union Government. The Chief Minister should understand these mechanisms before commenting," Thakur said.

On Sukhu's Internal Politics

Thakur also took a dig at Sukhu's internal political challenges. "When you are troubled by your own party's internal politics, you start speaking unnecessarily about others. That's not appropriate. We also have many things to say about him, but we choose not to," he said.

On Disaster Relief Funds

When asked about Sukhu's claim that Himachal Pradesh has not yet received the Rs 1,500 crore relief announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for disaster-affected regions, Thakur dismissed the allegation.

"Modi ji has always delivered what he promises. There has never been a time when he said something and didn't fulfil it," Thakur said.

"Congress leaders are acting as if the relief money should go directly into their pockets. The funds will go where they are actually needed to the disaster-hit families, farmers, and horticulturists who lost their homes, gardens, or loved ones, not for running the state government or paying ministers' expenses," he said.

He accused the Congress government of failing to utilise its own resources for disaster relief in 2023. "When the 2023 disaster struck, the state government announced Rs 4,500 crore in relief, but as per official records, only Rs 300 crore was actually spent. Three years have passed -- I want to ask the Chief Minister, when will you start speaking the truth?" Thakur asked.

"You have only two years left in office. Stop misleading the people of Himachal Pradesh and start being honest," he added.

Vande Mataram Event

Earlier, Thakur participated in a state-level celebration in Shimla commemorating 150 years of Vande Mataram and praised Prime Minister Modi for promoting historical awareness among the younger generation.

"If there was one most powerful mantra that inspired India's freedom struggle, it was Vande Mataram. It gave courage to freedom fighters and revolutionaries who went to the gallows with this chant on their lips," Thakur said.

"Prime Minister Modi deserves appreciation for highlighting how our national journey and heroes contributed to India's progress. Like the Statue of Unity that honours Sardar Patel for uniting 562 princely states, Vande Mataram symbolises our unity and spirit of sacrifice," he added.

The BJP leader also criticised the Congress party's historical opposition to Vande Mataram, saying, "The Congress, in deference to the Muslim League and leaders like Jinnah, sidelined Vande Mataram. The song that should have been given due national honour was denied its rightful place."

He expressed regret that the Himachal Pradesh government did not organise or participate in the event. "It would have been better if the state government had also celebrated this occasion. We would have happily joined them. Vande Mataram is not just a slogan to recite it is a spirit of devotion and contribution to the nation," he concluded. (ANI)