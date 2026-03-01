Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje expressed confidence in an NDA win in the Kerala Assembly elections, stating the ruling LDF and opposition UDF have failed the state, causing youth to leave for jobs. She said people want a 'double-engine' government.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will emerged victorious in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, alleging that both the United democratic Front (UDF) and the Left democratic Front (LDF) have failed the state over the years.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI here, Karandlaje said, "NDA is going to win in Kerala because UDF and LDF failed Kerala. The students of Kerala are going outside for studies. The youth of Kerala are going outside for jobs. Why is this happening? Because in the last 78 years, they ruled and failed. This time, people of Kerala will want NDA Govt, PM Modi's Govt, double-engine Govt, that is the scenario here." She added that there is visible enthusiasm among voters ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on March 29, when he is scheduled to address events in Thrissur and Palakkad. "All are very happy to receive PM Modi, he is coming to Thrissur on the 29th and also to Palakkad. He will come, and he will encourage Keralam voters to vote for NDA," she added.

'Positive Shift' in Political Landscape

Karandlaje reiterated that she has witnessed a "positive shift" in the state's political landscape during her visits. She said people are increasingly supporting the NDA's vision of a "Developed Kerala, Secure Kerala," and want central welfare schemes to be implemented more effectively in the state.

Kerala Election Context

Kerala will go to the polls in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The BJP-led NDA is aiming to make electoral gains in the 140-member Assembly and challenge the incumbent CPI(M)-led LDF government under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, which has been in power for nearly a decade. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, while the Congress-led UDF secured 41 seats. The NDA, despite securing 11.4 per cent vote share, failed to win a single seat. (ANI)