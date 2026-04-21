BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad claimed the NDA is heading for a 'decisive victory' in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He predicted a new government under AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami would be formed within 15 days following the polls.

As the campaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections concluded, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson ANS Prasad claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heading towards a "decisive victory," asserting that a new government under AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will be formed within 15 days.

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Prasad also alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi showed no interest in aligning with the DMK, and that the alliance was facilitated through intermediaries. He said the NDA, led by the AIADMK along with the BJP and allies such as PMK and AMMK, has witnessed "massive public support" across the state.

"The NDA led by AIADMK with BJP, PMK, AMMK and other allies is heading for a decisive victory. Within 15 days, a new government will be formed under AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami," Prasad said.

NDA campaign saw 'massive public support'

He further claimed that campaign rallies addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and other leaders in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore and Nagercoil had generated a strong public response.

"Enthusiastic crowds at rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and other star campaigners... have made the NDA's momentum crystal clear," he said.

Prasad alleges cracks in DMK-Congress bloc

Targeting the opposition alliance, Prasad also made a series of claims regarding internal dynamics within the DMK-Congress bloc. "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi showed no real interest in allying with the DMK. However, through the intermediary P Chidambaram, Stalin managed to strike a deal with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Even so, Rahul Gandhi's displeasure was evident," he said.

Rahul Gandhi-Stalin stage sharing claims

He further claimed that during Rahul Gandhi's campaign in Tamil Nadu, the Congress leader did not share the stage with DMK president MK Stalin. "That is why, during his campaign on the 18th in Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Tiruchirappalli districts, and on the 20th in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts, Rahul Gandhi did not share the stage with DMK leader M.K. Stalin anywhere," Prasad alleged.

He also said that in Poonneri, Rahul Gandhi initially did not mention Stalin's name and only did so after insistence from DMK workers. "In Krishnagiri, when Stalin was addressing the gathering alongside Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge walked out midway, citing prior commitments," he added.

Prasad further claimed that Stalin was compelled to seek support from leaders outside Tamil Nadu, including Tejashwi Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal. "Stalin has been forced to bring in Bihar's former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, both known critics of Rahul Gandhi, to sing his praises," he said.

He also cited remarks by DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth, who he said made sharp criticism of the DMK government. "In the DMK regime, apart from sexual violence, murder, robbery, and drug peddling, what else can one accuse them of?" Prasad quoted her as saying.

BJP predicts 'crushing defeat' for DMK alliance

Prasad further added that there is "deep anger" among the people against the DMK government and predicted a change in power. "The people of Tamil Nadu are deeply angry with the DMK government. They are expected to express this anger decisively on April 23rd. Within the next 15 days, a new government headed by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will be formed, and the DMK alliance is headed for a crushing defeat," he said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA led by AIADMK, with the BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)