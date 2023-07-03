BREAKING: NCP moves petition seeking disqualification of Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs

"Nine members of the NCP have not spoken to the national president. Those who take the oath will face legal problems," NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil said. The party shall also file a petition seeking the MLAs' disqualification before the Election Commission of India.

The disqualification petition has been filed before Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar against all 9 MLAs who become ministers, Patil said, adding that the party shall file a petition before the Election Commission of India.

"The plea (seeking disqualification) has been sent via email and WhatsApp to the speaker," he said, adding, "Several MLAs have spoken to us and conveyed that they're willing to come back. Can't speak on numbers, but several are in touch."

