Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: NCP moves petition seeking disqualification of Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs

    "Nine members of the NCP have not spoken to the national president. Those who take the oath will face legal problems," NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil said. The party shall also file a petition seeking the MLAs' disqualification before the Election Commission of India. 

    NCP moves petition seeking disqualification of Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 12:18 AM IST

    The NCP has submitted the petition seeking the disqualification of the MLAs who broke ranks and joined hands with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday. "Nine members of the NCP have not spoken to the national president (Sharad Pawar). Those who take the oath will face legal problems," NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil said.

    The disqualification petition has been filed before Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar against all 9 MLAs who become ministers, Patil said, adding that the party shall file a petition before the Election Commission of India. 

    "The plea (seeking disqualification) has been sent via email and WhatsApp to the speaker," he said, adding, "Several MLAs have spoken to us and conveyed that they're willing to come back. Can't speak on numbers, but several are in touch."

    More updates shortly

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Maha NCP Split: Let us see how the story unfolds, says Supriya Sule

    Maha NCP Split: Let us see how the story unfolds, says Supriya Sule

    Sharad Pawar 'thanks' PM Modi, says he will rebuild NCP; key meeting in Mumbai on July 5

    Sharad Pawar 'thanks' PM Modi, says he will rebuild NCP; key meeting in Mumbai on July 5

    Odisha train tragedy: One month later, Railways' report points to 'human error' snt

    Odisha train tragedy: One month later, Railways' report points to 'human error'

    Bengaluru: Unable to withstand torture, father kills alcoholic son by setting him on fire vkp

    Bengaluru: Unable to withstand torture, father kills alcoholic son by setting him on fire

    Bengaluru: Thieves try to rob SC advocate near Jalahalli metro station, fails inevitably; Police launch probe vkp

    Bengaluru: Thieves try to rob SC advocate near Jalahalli metro station, fails inevitably; Police launch probe

    Recent Stories

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from July 3 to July 9 2023 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from July 3 to July 9, 2023

    Maha NCP Split: Let us see how the story unfolds, says Supriya Sule

    Maha NCP Split: Let us see how the story unfolds, says Supriya Sule

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale: Akhil Marar wins the show! anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale: Akhil Marar wins the show!

    Sharad Pawar 'thanks' PM Modi, says he will rebuild NCP; key meeting in Mumbai on July 5

    Sharad Pawar 'thanks' PM Modi, says he will rebuild NCP; key meeting in Mumbai on July 5

    Ashes 2023: Despite defeat at Lord's, England's Ben Stokes hopeful of winning series against Australia (WATCH) snt

    Ashes 2023: Despite defeat at Lord's, England's Ben Stokes hopeful of winning series against Australia (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon