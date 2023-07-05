NCP crisis: Ajit Pawar faction claims support of 40 MLAs ahead of rival meetings; check details

It is reportedly said that Ajit Pawar's camp is mulling the option of approaching the Election Commission today after the meeting and are expected to stake claim over the NCP party name and symbol.

Amid the ongoing NCP crisis in Maharashtra, both the factions--Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar--have issued a whip to all MLAs asking them to remain present for a key meeting in Mumbai. Anil Patil, one of the members of Ajit Pawar's camp, has claimed that they have the support of 40 MLAs.

Ahead of the key meeting, a poster war was also erupted in the state. Photos of Sharad Pawar were used by Ajit Pawar's camp meeting venue despite the NCP President's instructions to not use his photographs without his permission.

The Sharad Pawar camp has also filed a caveat with the poll body. In a stunning move, Ajit Pawar led a rebellion in the NCP and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Eknath Shinde government. Along with him, eight other ministers also took oath.

Ajit Pawar will need the support of at least 36 NCP MLAs to not attract the provisions of the anti-defection law.

The Sharad Pawar faction has already moved a disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and the eight MLAs who took oath as ministers. In a tit-for-tat, the Ajit Pawar camp has sought the disqualification of Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad, nominated as the Leader of the Opposition by Sharad Pawar.

The first cabinet meeting of the three-parties coalition between Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP led by Ajit Pawar was held at Mantralaya, where portfolio distribution was discussed.