Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NCP crisis: Ajit Pawar faction claims support of 40 MLAs ahead of rival meetings; check details

    It is reportedly said that Ajit Pawar's camp is mulling the option of approaching the Election Commission today after the meeting and are expected to stake claim over the NCP party name and symbol.

    NCP crisis: Ajit Pawar faction claims support of 40 MLAs ahead of rival meetings; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing NCP crisis in Maharashtra, both the factions--Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar--have issued a whip to all MLAs asking them to remain present for a key meeting in Mumbai. Anil Patil, one of the members of Ajit Pawar's camp, has claimed that they have the support of 40 MLAs.

    Ahead of the key meeting, a poster war was also erupted in the state. Photos of Sharad Pawar were used by Ajit Pawar's camp meeting venue despite the NCP President's instructions to not use his photographs without his permission.

    Madhya Pradesh man arrested for urinating on tribal labourer; CM Chouhan says 'won't spare him'

    It is reportedly said that Ajit Pawar's camp is mulling the option of approaching the Election Commission today after the meeting and are expected to stake claim over the NCP party name and symbol.

    The Sharad Pawar camp has also filed a caveat with the poll body. In a stunning move, Ajit Pawar led a rebellion in the NCP and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Eknath Shinde government. Along with him, eight other ministers also took oath.

    Ajit Pawar will need the support of at least 36 NCP MLAs to not attract the provisions of the anti-defection law.

    Tomato, chilli prices trouble buyers, soar to Rs 155/kg; check latest rates in metro cities

    The Sharad Pawar faction has already moved a disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and the eight MLAs who took oath as ministers. In a tit-for-tat, the Ajit Pawar camp has sought the disqualification of Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad, nominated as the Leader of the Opposition by Sharad Pawar.

    The first cabinet meeting of the three-parties coalition between Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP led by Ajit Pawar was held at Mantralaya, where portfolio distribution was discussed.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Manipur violence: Security forces foil bid to loot weapons from IRB camp; one rioter killed snt

    Manipur violence: Security forces foil bid to loot weapons from IRB camp; one rioter killed

    Bengaluru: After 1 month hunt, absconding ex-friend held over Hyderabad techie's murder vkp

    Bengaluru: After 1 month hunt, absconding ex-friend held over Hyderabad techie’s murder

    Madhya Pradesh man arrested for urinating on tribal labourer; CM Chouhan says 'won't spare him' AJR

    Madhya Pradesh man arrested for urinating on tribal labourer; CM Chouhan says 'won't spare him'

    Kerala rain update: IMD issues yellow alert in 2 districts, orange alert in 12 districts anr

    Kerala rain update: IMD issues yellow alert in 2 districts, orange alert in 12 districts

    Tomato chilli prices trouble buyers, soar to Rs 155/kg; check latest rates in metro cities AJR

    Tomato, chilli prices trouble buyers, soar to Rs 155/kg; check latest rates in metro cities

    Recent Stories

    Manipur violence: Security forces foil bid to loot weapons from IRB camp; one rioter killed snt

    Manipur violence: Security forces foil bid to loot weapons from IRB camp; one rioter killed

    International Bikini Day 2023: 7 actresses who slayed in bikini MSW

    International Bikini Day 2023: 7 actresses who slayed in bikini

    Rekha takes internet by storm after blockbuster Vogue Arabia shoot with Manish Malhotra ADC

    Rekha takes internet by storm after blockbuster Vogue Arabia shoot with Manish Malhotra

    7 successful ways to keep your long-distance relationship alive RBA EAI

    7 successful ways to keep your long-distance relationship ALIVE

    Rare pink grasshoppers: Nature's stunning pink marvels captivate the world's attention anr EAI

    Rare pink grasshoppers: Nature's stunning pink marvels captivate the world's attention!

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon