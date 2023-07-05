Tomato, chilli prices trouble buyers, soar to Rs 155/kg; check latest rates in metro cities

Over the past week, the quantity of green chillies plummeted to a mere 80 tonnes, while Chennai's daily requirement stands at approximately 200 tonnes. The usual supply from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka could not meet the demand due to the shortage, resulting in a surge in prices.

Following the recent uproar caused by skyrocketing tomato prices nationwide, new reports have surfaced regarding a significant surge in the prices of tomatoes, chillies and ginger, reaching close to Rs 400 per kg in specific regions of India.

It is reportedly said that green chilli prices remained at Rs 100 per kg in Chennai and prices of both green chillies and ginger soared to Rs 350 per kg in Kolkata. The increase was attributed to a significant decline in chilli arrivals.

Kerala: Five-member family swept away in Kuthirapuzha; 3 rescued

Over the past week, the quantity of green chillies plummeted to a mere 80 tonnes, while Chennai's daily requirement stands at approximately 200 tonnes. The usual supply from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka could not meet the demand due to the shortage, resulting in a surge in prices.

In major cities in India, retail tomato prices have shot up to Rs 155 per kg due to the supply disruption caused over heavy rains amid monsoons in the producing region.

In metro cities, retail tomato prices were ruling in the range of Rs 58-148 per kg, with the highest in Kolkata at Rs 148 per kg and lowest in Mumbai at Rs 58 per kg.

In the national capital, the local vendors are selling tomato in the range of Rs 120-140 per kg depending on the quality and locality.

Speaking to a news agency, Jyotish Kumar Jha, a local vendor in Paschin Vihar said, "We have purchased best quality tomato at Rs 120 per kg from Azadpur wholesale market and selling at Rs 140 per kg in retail."