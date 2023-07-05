Madhya Pradesh man arrested for urinating on tribal labourer; CM Chouhan says 'won't spare him'

It is reportedly said that the video was only recovered by the police on Tuesday, six days after the incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district. Footages from a news agency showed that police taking Pravesh Shukla into custody for interrogation.

Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday night (July 4) arrested Pravesh Shukla, the man who was caught on camera urinating on a tribal labourer. A video of the act had gone viral with many people calling for action against Shukla.

An FIR was filed against Shukla under Sections 294 (Obscene acts) and 504 (Intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and under the SC/ST Act.

Reacting to the viral video, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he instructed authorities to charge Shukla under the National Security Act. CM Chouhan said that the government will ensure "sternest possible punishment" for the accused to make an example of him.

"We will not spare him (culprit) at any cost," he said.

When asked whether the accused belongs to the BJP as alleged from some quarters, Chouhan said, "Criminals have no caste, religion and party. A criminal is just a criminal. He will not be spared."

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra echoed similar sentiments and said, "Irrespective of which party he is, whoever commits mistake will be punished."

After the video surfaced, the opposition in the state alleged that Pravesh Shukla is the representative of BJP MLA Kedar Shukla. A photo of the two was shared by Shukla on Facebook. The BJP categorically denied having any association with Shukla.