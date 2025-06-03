Union MoS for Defence Sanjay Seth announced the expansion of NCC by three lakh cadets nationwide. States have agreed to support the plan, with added focus on infrastructure, ex-servicemen instructors, and increased youth engagement.

Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, on Tuesday announced the expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) by three lakh cadets across India. This move is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to increase the total number of NCC cadets to between 17 and 20 lakhs.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), several states have already extended their concurrence and committed to fast-tracking the training infrastructure necessary for this scale of expansion.

States Join Hands for Implementation

Calling for continued Centre-State collaboration, Minister Seth urged all states to fulfill their commitments regarding manpower, infrastructure, and funding. “All the states positively contribute to it and we will achieve the target shortly,” he added.

Focus on Veteran Employment and Youth Empowerment

The Minister also announced new initiatives like appointing ex-servicemen as NCC instructors, providing employment opportunities for veterans while enhancing training quality. He praised NCC’s participation in major national campaigns like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Naya Savera Scheme, and Nasha Mukti Abhiyan.

Honouring NCC Achievements

Seth congratulated the NCC Mount Everest Expedition team for successfully reaching the summit on May 18, calling it “a powerful example of cadet courage and resilience.”

Guard of Honour by Sudarshan Chakra Corps

Earlier in the day, the Minister received a Guard of Honour from the Sudarshan Chakra Corps in Bhopal. In a post on X, he wrote about the dedication and devotion of the soldiers, calling the Corps “the pride of the entire nation.”

Future Roadmap by NCC

Director General NCC Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh highlighted the organisation’s achievements and future roadmap. He emphasised the urgent need for robust training and camping infrastructure and spoke of enhancing youth participation and cadet performance nationwide.