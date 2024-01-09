Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    4 more NCC units to come up in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the establishment of four additional National Cadet Corps (NCC) units in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

    4 more NCC units to come up in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 12:08 AM IST

    Aiming to train disciplined and responsible cadets who can uphold the unity of the nation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given approval to a proposal to create four more National Cadet Corps (NCC) units in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The units will have a mix of boys and girls. Among the four, three would be of the Army Battalion while one would be of Air Squadron. The Army Battalion will be raised in Jammu & Kashmir’s Udhampur and Kupwara and Ladakh’s Kargil, while the Air Squadron will be raised at Udhampur.

    Once these battalions come into existence, the two Union Territories will see an increase of 12,860 cadets. Currently, they have a total of 27,870 cadets. Currently, “the Directorate has two Group Headquarters with a total of 10 NCC units, covering all the three geographical regions,” an official said.

    "The expansion will boost the morale of the youth in the region, who will contribute significantly to nation-building," he said.

    This year’s Republic Day camp will see a participation of 2,274 NCC cadets. Of which over 900 would be girl cadets. Last year, over 700 had participated in the camp. This time, cadets from all 28 States and eight Union Territories are taking part in the month-long camp. 

    On January 26, India will mark the 75th anniversary of its Republic Day. On January 5, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the NCC Republic Day Camp 2024 at Delhi Cantt, in the presence of NCC Director General Lt Gen Gurbir Pal Singh.

    IAF executes maiden night landing at Kargil airstrip, inserts Garuds (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 12:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Culmination of 500 years of penance Ram Mandir's sanctum sanctorum ready for consecration ceremony (WATCH) snt

    'Culmination of 500 years of penance': Ram Mandir's sanctum sanctorum ready for consecration ceremony (WATCH)

    This is what justice feels like, I can breathe again': Bilkis Bano after Supreme Court verdict snt

    'This is what justice feels like, I can breathe again': Bilkis Bano after Supreme Court verdict

    Over 3,000 gifts from Janakpur to Ayodhya: Ram Lalla's 'in-laws' present gold, silver, sweets & more (WATCH) snt

    Over 3,000 gifts from Janakpur to Ayodhya: Ram Lalla's 'in-laws' present gold, silver, sweets & more (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu's heavy rainfall claims 9-year-old girl's life, 'Orange' alert in 8 districts AJR

    Tamil Nadu's heavy rainfall claims 9-year-old girl's life, 'Orange' alert in 8 districts

    Kerala School Kalolsavam 2024: Kannur district clinches golden cup; Kozhikode finishes second place rkn

    Kerala School Kalolsavam 2024: Kannur district clinches golden cup; Kozhikode finishes second place

    Recent Stories

    Danish Kaneria's fiery one-word post amid Maldives row goes viral; here's what ex-Pakistan cricketer wrote snt

    Danish Kaneria's 'fiery' one-word post amid Maldives row goes viral; here's what ex-Pakistan cricketer wrote

    Culmination of 500 years of penance Ram Mandir's sanctum sanctorum ready for consecration ceremony (WATCH) snt

    'Culmination of 500 years of penance': Ram Mandir's sanctum sanctorum ready for consecration ceremony (WATCH)

    This is what justice feels like, I can breathe again': Bilkis Bano after Supreme Court verdict snt

    'This is what justice feels like, I can breathe again': Bilkis Bano after Supreme Court verdict

    Over 3,000 gifts from Janakpur to Ayodhya: Ram Lalla's 'in-laws' present gold, silver, sweets & more (WATCH) snt

    Over 3,000 gifts from Janakpur to Ayodhya: Ram Lalla's 'in-laws' present gold, silver, sweets & more (WATCH)

    Pragya Jaiswal flaunts her hot body in pink bikini, shares pictures from vacation RKK

    Pragya Jaiswal flaunts her hot body in pink bikini, shares pictures from vacation

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon