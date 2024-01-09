4 more NCC units to come up in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the establishment of four additional National Cadet Corps (NCC) units in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Aiming to train disciplined and responsible cadets who can uphold the unity of the nation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given approval to a proposal to create four more National Cadet Corps (NCC) units in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The units will have a mix of boys and girls. Among the four, three would be of the Army Battalion while one would be of Air Squadron. The Army Battalion will be raised in Jammu & Kashmir’s Udhampur and Kupwara and Ladakh’s Kargil, while the Air Squadron will be raised at Udhampur.

Once these battalions come into existence, the two Union Territories will see an increase of 12,860 cadets. Currently, they have a total of 27,870 cadets. Currently, “the Directorate has two Group Headquarters with a total of 10 NCC units, covering all the three geographical regions,” an official said.

"The expansion will boost the morale of the youth in the region, who will contribute significantly to nation-building," he said.

This year’s Republic Day camp will see a participation of 2,274 NCC cadets. Of which over 900 would be girl cadets. Last year, over 700 had participated in the camp. This time, cadets from all 28 States and eight Union Territories are taking part in the month-long camp.

On January 26, India will mark the 75th anniversary of its Republic Day. On January 5, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the NCC Republic Day Camp 2024 at Delhi Cantt, in the presence of NCC Director General Lt Gen Gurbir Pal Singh.

